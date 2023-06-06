MINERAL WELLS — A daylong festival coming Saturday will bring folks to the Crazy Water Hotel for tips, foods and activities to live longer and stronger.
“It’s going to start at 8:30 in the morning with yoga on the roof,” Carla Hay-Perdue said of Mineral Wells’ celebration of Global Wellness Day. “The morning’s mainly movement and nutrition.”
The coordinator of health and wellness programs for Palo Pinto General Hospital, Hay-Perdue said the free event recalls a healthy living celebration the city enjoyed “in the old days.”
“But what we discovered is June 10 is Global Wellness Day,” she said. “It’s the second Saturday of June every year. So, we decided to honor that day and have a Global Wellness Day, or Crazy Wellness Day, since we’re at the Crazy Water Hotel.”
The historic, newly refurbished hotel is at 401 N. Oak Ave. Most activities are in the pavilion.
Set from that 8:30 a.m. yoga till the end 7 p.m. conclusion of a one-hour country dance lesson, Global Wellness Day reflects the city’s designation as the Wellness Capital of Texas.
A bill holding that designation, by Graford GOP Rep. Glenn Rogers, sailed through the legislature in Austin and is awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature.
“We’re waiting non-patiently for Gov. Abbott to sign the thing,” Hay-Perdue said. “As soon as he does, we’re ready to take off with this. We’re working on the tourism designation for wellness.”
After an audit by the International Wellness Association, the city needs two ingredients to achieve that body’s blessing — more nutritious offerings at restaurants and grocers, and more recycling.
“Once we get those two worked out we will be an International Wellness Destination City,” she said, encouraging residents to join the fun on Saturday.
“It’s a free event, family friendly,” she said. “We’ll have activities for the kids to do.”
In between the yoga and dancing, local health professionals and enthusiasts will bring demonstrations on managing stress, gardening, zentangle art, (which is said to boost concentration and creativity) and information on the city’s signature health drink, Crazy Water.
There’s also a short downtown stroll planned at 10 a.m.
Tai Sailor, who will lead a course on growing micro greens, said the city’s first step onto Global Wellness Day puts Mineral Wells in harmony with a worldwide health movement, and with its own past.
“It shows what we’re moving toward and also what we’re getting back to,” the co-owner of Rocky Hill Farms said. “Even around the world, so many of us are trying to get back to just doing it holistically and as a community — and looking out for ourselves and one another.”
Hay-Perdue said Mineral Wells’ first Global Wellness Day won’t be its last, though she was a little optimistic on how long it will go on.
“Forever, yeah,” she said.
Sailor added she hopes the day yields wellness well beyond Saturday.
“I hope we start thinking about it day after day,” she said. “Yes, I hope we do it every year, but also focus on wellness year-round.”
