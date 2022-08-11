MINERAL WELLS – The Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors on Thursday unanimously approved relocating the Chamber offices and the Tourism and Visitors Bureau downtown to the Poston’s Building.
The Chamber will be sharing space in the historic Poston’s Building, located on North Oak Avenue, with City of Mineral Wells Economic Development and Main Street offices.
Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David May said this is a very strategic move that will benefit the entire community.
“We are very excited to make this change,” May said. “First, we want our visitors and welcome center located where our tourists and visitors are going, and that is downtown. We can then help direct them to shops, restaurants, attractions and destinations throughout Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto County. We will have an expanded gift shop, historic items on display and be housed with at least one, likely two, businesses that will complement our operations.”
May said it will be very advantageous to be under the same roof as Economic Development, under the direction of David Hawes, and Main Street, headed up by Myndi Muncy.
“This will align the economic development partners to strengthen our efforts, reduce duplicative efforts and work closely together on events and bringing people and jobs to the area,” May said.
Additionally, May said, the Chamber and tourism operations will operate more autonomously to help provide better financial transparency.
With the move, the Chamber will begin marketing for lease its current 2,600-square-foot professional office building, located at 511 E. Hubbard St. The building includes three offices, a reception office, lobby and a large meeting space. The property offers ample parking and is conveniently located across the street from the new Palo Pinto County Courthouse Annex. The annex was previously located in the Poston’s Building.
“This move is part of the changes and shifts taking place in Mineral Wells as our city continues to grow, with no signs of slowing down,” said May. “It is part of a bigger, long-term vision. These continue to be exciting times in Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto County.”
Plans are to have the new Chamber offices and Visitors Center open sometime in September.
MINERAL WELLS – The Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors on Thursday unanimously approved relocating the Chamber offices and the Tourism and Visitors Bureau downtown to the Poston’s Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.