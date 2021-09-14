MINERAL WELLS — The U.S. Census Bureau has provided 2020 Census numbers to the Texas Legislature. Surprisingly, Palo Pinto County officially showed very little population growth from the last Census count. Census numbers are used by the Legislature to redistrict its House and Senate districts. Gov. Greg Abbott has called a special session beginning September 20, 2021, to address redistricting.
There are 150 Texas House districts, including House District 60 that encompasses Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Eastland, Hood, Palo Pinto, Shackelford, and Stephens counties. The representative for the district is Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford. Rogers is the first person from Palo Pinto County elected to a state legislative office in decades.
“We have concern that Palo Pinto County might be moved into a House district with urban districts to the east,” said Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David May. “Nothing against our friends and neighbors to the east, but we believe such a change is not in the best interests of Palo Pinto County and its citizens. While we may have some shared legislative interests, Palo Pinto is a vastly different county than those to our east. Still a largely rural county, we have many different issues and concerns from that of suburban and more densely populated districts.”
Through its board of directors, the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce has taken a position to formally oppose shifting Palo Pinto County into any House district to the east.
“We believe it is in Palo Pinto County’s interests to keep the county in the current House District 60 and aligned with counties that share similar interests, needs and concerns,” May said.
Individuals who would like to register to give virtual public testimony for a scheduled Sept. 18 committee hearing must register by 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEqcemrrz0iHtZRL7OVq1cXsR_Ndg8zi9VB
Information for in-person witness registration can be found at https://mytxlegis.capitol.texas.gov/HWRSPublic/About.aspx
Those who wish to electronically submit comments related to the legislative redistricting agenda without testifying in person can do so until the current hearing is adjourned by visiting https://comments.house.texas.gov/home?c=c080
You can also contact Rep. Glenn Rogers at his Mineral Wells district office by writing or calling 100 East Hubbard Street, Mineral Wells, TX 76067; 325-641-0558. His email link is https://house.texas.gov/members/member-page/email/?district=60&session=87
