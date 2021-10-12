MINERAL WELLS — Randy Criswell, who guided Mineral Well as city manager for more than two years, resigned Tuesday night, Mayor Regan Johnson reported.
“We regrettably accepted” the unannounced departure, Johnson said after a Tuesday meeting in which the closed-door personnel matter was discussed.
The mayor said Criswell cited a family situation in his Panhandle home as the reason for his announcement.
“All of the council, we hate to see to see him go,” Johnson said. “And we understand and agree you put your family first.”
Johnson also praised Criswell on her mayoral Facebook page for driving economic development goals and securing agreements to renovate the historic BakerHotel & Spa and the Crazy Water Hotel.
She also noted his oversight of “complex infrastructure improvements” including the ongoing downtown streetscape project.
“There have been a lot of things that happened along his tenure,” she said by phone after Tuesday's meeting. “Some were already in motion, but his ability and experience helped us bring them to pass.”
Criswell will remain on staff through Nov. 12. Johnson said the council will take up discussions to choose an interim city manager at its next meeting.
Criswell was not immediately available Tuesday night.
