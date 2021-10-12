Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.