MINERAL WELLS — A downtown dog park continues to take shape with an informal goal to open across NW Fourth Street from the Crazy Water Hotel before year’s end.
And while early work is evident on the square-block site, several pieces of the plan also are complete, in storage and awaiting their spot on the construction schedule.
“Everything is ready for when the groundwork is done and we can come in and start working,” said Brooke Barnett, president of the Leadership Mineral Wells Class 27 that’s building the park.
“We are progressing,” she said, noting the first holes were dug — by humans — on May 5. “A loose target opening is, I want to say, before the end of the year.”
The plumbing is in and inspected. A relief area where dogs will take care of business before pleasure awaits materials en route.
“And after that, electric will be stubbed in, inspected and approved,” she said. “And then, concrete will start forming.
“All the trusses have been built and painted to go up — they are in storage. Perimeter fencing, with smaller ‘puppy panels’ along its lower rungs, has already been bought and stored.”
Designed by retired Dallas Parks and Recreation Director Willis Winters, now a Mineral Wells resident, the park will have separate entry and play areas for large and small dogs.
In between, a shaded area with benches will offer owners an unobstructed view of their pets at play. They also can join their dogs in the grass.
BJ’s Dog Wash plans a pet-cleaning area at the park.
A central area once envisioned as a Let’s Grow Crazy community garden presence instead will offer a grassy “agility space” with equipment to give pets a workout.
Leadership 27, a volunteer city immersion network, continues fundraising for the site.
“We’re about $40,000 away from our ($150,000) goal because of inflation,” Barnett said, adding donors can participate at thecrazydogpark@gmail.com
Opportunities include placing names and company names on the owners’ benches for $3,000. Naming rights for the facility, for now still known as the Crazy Dog Park, have been secured.
“We got a large donor at the beginning of the year,” Barnett said of a local family who are expected to confirm the name soon.
Barnett said Tony’s Landscape and Construction is donating the first three years of landscaping.
Volunteers from the Friends of the Mineral Wells Animal Shelter are set to come two or three times a week to check on the park, she added.
Long-term ownership of the facility remains in discussion, with the Leadership group pushing for the city to take the site.
“I’m hoping so,” Barnett said. “I don’t see why not. It’s just not 100 percent (settled) yet.”
Utility upkeep also remains to be determined, she said.
Admission will be free, said Barnett, who will be bringing her pooches Gus, Lyla and Doobie-Doo for playdates.
More information is available at www.facebook.com/CrazyDogPark/
