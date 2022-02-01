Sadie Roach

Sadie Roach won a $500 purchase certificate toward a beef or dairy heifer for a 4-H or FFA project for exhibition at next year’s Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. The certificate, presented by Stock Show Calf Scramble Committee member, Paxton Motheral, was sponsored by Patrick Jones and Telesa Jones, far left and Addie Jones.

 Special to the Weatherford Democrat

FORT WORTH  – Sadie Roach, a member of Mineral Wells FFA, caught a calf during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble Jan. 28, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards.

Roach is the daughter of Jacy and Ryan Roach of Mineral Wells. Roach’s award was sponsored by Telesa and Patrick Jones.

 One of the stock show’s most iconic and popular events, the Calf Scramble gives 20 students an opportunity to catch 10 calves during one of 23 performances of the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo held Jan. 14 through Feb. 5. Those not catching calves receive a pair of Justin Boots courtesy of the iconic western footwear maker. Justin Boots and Texas Mutual Insurance Company are overall underwriters for the legendary Calf Scramble Program.

