The Mineral Wells Rams football team had 14 players recognized with All-District honors.
The First-Team selections included junior running back Jose Garcia, junior lineman Clayton Etheridge, junior linebacker Braden Etheridge, senior linebacker Blake Blue and sophomore lineman Hunter Menchaca.
Garcia finished with 1,409 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on 195 carries on the season.
Braden Etheridge finished with 73 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, four quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.
Clayton Etheridge had 17 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, two QB hurries and a fumble recovery.
Blue led the team with 93 tackles on the year. He also had a tackle for loss, an interception and a pass breakup.
Senior safety Jonathan Hammer, sophomore lineman Shannon Rogers, junior lineman Brandon Gray and senior QB Mason Facteau received Second-Team All-District selections.
Hammer finished with 52 tackles, one tackle for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovered, an interception and two pass breakups.
Rogers finished with 13 tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
Gray had 12 tackles on defense.
Facteau went 32-for-88 for 514 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran the ball 62 times for 232 yards and six touchdowns.
Senior tight end Payton Light, sophomore wide receiver Preztynn Harrison, senior offensive lineman Omar Galvan, junior linebacker Adrien Allen and sophomore running back Kayden Montalvo make up the Honorable Mentions for Mineral Wells.
Light finished with two receptions for 10 yards on the season.
Harrison had 20 receptions for 341 yards and two touchdowns on the year. He led the Rams in all categories. He also ran the ball five times for 13 yards.
Montalvo ran the ball 37 times for 211 yards and a touchdown. He also caught one pass for eight yards.
Allen finished with 62 tackles, five tackles for loss, two QB hurries and a forced fumble.
