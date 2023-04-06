MINERAL WELLS -- City council members on Tuesday hired engineers who already handle duties for the lake district supplying raw water to Mineral Wells, assigning the firm to investigate a potential disconnect between the capacity of a pre-treatment reservoir and that of the treatment plant itself.
The engineers' probe, which was capped at $30,000 maximum cost to the city, is task No. 1 for HDR Engineers. City Manager Dean Sullivan told council members there are sufficient funds in the water account's reserves.
"We had almost got back up to the recommended (three months' reserve fund level)," Sullivan said. "But this'll be OK."
The action was taken with a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality violation notice hovering above the city.
Palo Pinto County Municipal Water District No. 1 owns the lake, but the city owns the Hilltop Water Treatment Plant that is the target of the state's Notice of Violation.
The state environmental agency has set a Dec. 12 deadline for the city to correct a 13-percent deficit between Hilltop's capacity and commitments the city has to its residents and seven wholesale water suppliers.
The city was officially notified of the violation in September 2021. A subsequent plant inspection by the state that was conducted in June 2022 indicated the capacity deficit continued, according to the environmental agency's communications office.
Sullivan told council members Tuesday the capacity issue could be at least partly blamed on the movement of raw water toward a pre-sedimentation reservoir at the plant.
He explained a pumping station that pushes lake water uphill to the plant reservoir. He said the Brazos pump station is expected to push 8 million gallons daily up that hill.
"The Brazos pump station is the limiting factor," he said.
It appears possible, he said, that the resulting capacity of the reservoir might not have been included in state assessments of the water plant's capacity the violation notice is tied to.
"There is no recording or reporting error," Sullivan said after the meeting. "(H)owever, it does appear there was never a submission or recognition of the permitted capacity of the pre-sedimentation reservoir calculated against the assessed total production capacity of the Hilltop Water Treatment Plant."
Or, he said during the meeting, "There's a disconnect."
The lake district owns the pre-sedimentation reservoir.
"HDR has been on this for years and knows the system," Sullivan said, in his recommendation to hire the firm and set it to work on task No. 1. "And hopefully, we'll get some relief from our violation (notice) from TCEQ."
The council on Tuesday also accepted a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Awareness Month.
The proclamation notes that one in four girls and one in six boys in Texas experience sexual abuse by their 18th birthday, and that 95 percent of those harms come at the hands of someone they trust.
Linda Porter Bradford, executive director of the Children's Alliance Center for Palo Pinto County, also announced CAC T-shirts are being sold in a fundraiser.
The shirts are available at the nonprofit center, at 204 Southeast Third Ave., or by calling 940-468-3895.
The center provides law enforcement with specialized forensic interviewers, along with counseling for abuse victims.
Bradford later said the "trusted" abusers increasingly are online predators.
"That's just become an explosion -- online solicitation," she said. "We're seeing a lot of it in our county."
Other items discussed or approved Tuesday included:
• Two large change orders to ongoing street repairs under the $7.2 million street bond issue of 2018.
The larger change actually is newly added work on Southeast 12th and 25th avenues, and on Ellis White Road, which connects Farm-to-Market 1821 with Grant Road in Fort Wolters.
That $235,750 project will replace those road surfaces with two inches of new milling asphalt.
Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light praised the new surfacing, saying many Fort Wolters neighborhood residents use Ellis White Road and that its surface had been poor since 2018.
The smaller change order, at $21,400, will install two doghouse junction boxes, which are sort of underground manholes, beneath the area of Goodwin Drive and Lamar Street.
That job is needed to resolve a conflict between the paths of storm drainage lines and an existing sewage line.
Material provided by Public Works Director Scott McKennon indicated both change order jobs will be substantially complete within 180 days.
• Agreed to seek a Texas Attorney General's grant to fully fund a victim's coordinator for the police department.
Newly installed Police Chief Tim Denison said the grant funds the new position for two years, after which the city can reapply for another biennium.
He said the AG's office offers the funds for the position itself or the position plus benefits. He recommended the former as the city's best chance to attract the grant.
Finance Director Jason Breisch said the timing to apply for the money is good.
"Because we are going to start looking at (the 2023-24) budget and putting those numbers together," he said.
Denison said there also are "other roles" within the department the person in the new position can fill.
• Approved general housekeeping measures for installing new City Clerk Sharon McFadden, who has joined the city and assumes her full duties with the retirement of Peggy Clifton at the end of this month.
McFadden was named representative and enrollment chief for the city's local board of the Texas Emergency Services Retirement System. The organization provides retirement benefits for fire, ambulance and police employees.
She also was named a signatory to bank accounts for the city and its economic development corporation. Finally, the council updated its investment accounts to include McFadden and Sullivan as representatives (the rolls still listed former City Manager Randy Criswell).
• Gave a standing ovation to Community Christian School second grader Winston Watson, who gaveled in the meeting as honorary mayor.
Mayor Regan Johnson said the second grader studies math and spelling with the third grade class. He is the son of Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Watson and governmental auditor Steve Watson.
