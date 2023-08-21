MINERAL WELLS – A day after they hosted their final scrimmage of the preseason against the Class 3A Breckenridge Buckaroos, the Mineral Wells High School football team hosted its annual media day at Ram Stadium.
“Media day is great. I truly enjoy it because it gives all of the media time to come together and take whatever pictures and do whichever interviews they need to do, and the kids really enjoy it,” Rams head coach Cody Worrell said. “We’ve got a coach that sets up different graphics, and the kids take it and run with it. Everybody has turned media day into a special day, and social media is such a big thing in the world we live in now – if you’re not doing it, then you’re behind the times.”
The annual media day included team and individual photos for the players and coaches along with an opportunity for surrounding media outlets to conduct any necessary interviews ahead of the regular season. On Thursday, the Rams hosted Breckenridge in their final tune-up before the regular season kicks off Friday night. After the exhibition contests against Breckenridge and Bridgeport, Worrell has seen the work the players have put in and is pleased with their growth during the offseason.
“I’m really proud of our guys and how they’ve progressed. We’ve emphasized progressing instead of regressing, it’s a big thing we’ve talked about this offseason,” Worrell said. “Every little ounce of momentum we get, we have to take it and build more. The main thing I wanted to see from our guys in the first two scrimmages is to play fast and to play with effort, and we accomplished those things. … They’ve done everything I’ve asked them to do, and I’m proud of them for that.”
With the preseason winding down, the Rams’ first game under the Friday night lights looms. In their season opener, Mineral Wells will travel away from Ram Stadium to take on the Castleberry Lions, who they defeated 53-13 in their season opener last year. Now, however, the challenge is different but the eager energy to start the season remains pure.
“I think our kids are ready. We’ve got a big test for our first game in Castleberry,” Worrell said. “I’ve already watched them on film and talked with their coach – they are a much improved team. They’re junior class is really big and they’ve got a lot of size up front. They have a 6-foot-7 offensive tackle and a 6-foot-4 offensive tackle – they’re monsters up front. Their quarterback is really good, too, so this first game will be a true test for our kids. We have to travel to their place and it will probably be a hostile environment, but I’m just ready to get this season kicked off and to get into a routine. I know our kids and coaches are, too. We will be ready to play.”
The Rams open the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Castleberry. Mineral Wells’ home opener will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, against the Western Hills Cougars.
