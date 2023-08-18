MINERAL WELLS — School trustees on Monday took in the timeline and parameters for putting together a future bond — and how the community will guide it.
“I’ll be working with the committee next week,” consultant Lizzy Johnson told the board, after laying out a series of sessions a committee of parents, grandparents, students, alumni, business, community and school leaders will conduct.
“It sounds like a really good plan,” Board President Sunny Lee said at the close of the 25-year public school educator’s presentation. “And hopefully, we’ll have some really good input from the community.”
Johnson, whose firm is called Transcend4, proposed meetings at each of the five Ram campuses beginning this coming Wednesday at Lamar Elementary.
Transcend4 guides school districts through the bond process, she said.
No specific plans were mentioned during the presentation, or discussion of what grades or curricula are most in need of new facilities.
The goal of the tabletop sessions, with a high school student at each table, is to produce a recommendation for facilities that will go before trustees in November.
That would put the district on target for a public referendum next May.
“That’s important,” Johnson said of a high schooler at each table, “because they are your clients. They are the one who use those buildings and probably have used them since kindergarten.”
Johnson said the sessions will be held to two-hour discussions, with no after-meetings in the parking lot.
“Not everybody in that room is going to agree on everything,” she added.
The board on Monday also set a student discipline policy for the school year that began Aug. 7.
Changes from last year included a no-vape policy that covers both nicotine e-cigarettes and those that contain THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
The nicotine element is new in the code of conduct.
Possession of either will mean assignment to the District Alternative Education Program. If the program is overloaded, the student will be placed in in-school suspension.
Superintendent John Kuhn said after Monday’s meeting students suspected of vaping marijuana will not be criminally referred.
“Vaping is a major issue, not just in Mineral Wells, Texas,” Kuhn told the board.
Another change involved how students report hazing. David Tarver, assistant superintendent at the district, said students will be empowered to report hazing to either police or officials at their educational institution.
In other action Monday, trustees set a tentative tax rate for the coming property tax year.
The rate of $1.04 per $100 in property value is well below this past year’s rate of $1.22.
It reflects both the money state lawmakers are sending public schools out of a $32 billion state surplus, and the likelihood Texans will raise their own homestead exemptions from $40,000 to $100,000 on the Nov. 7 ballot.
The board is set to adopt the tax rate on Aug. 28.
Trustees also approved Kuhn’s recommendation that teachers be allowed to live outside the district.
“I believe this will help us to hire the most qualified applicants,” he said.
Housing is a growing concern in Mineral Wells. Kuhn’s recommendation does not apply to his position or the assistant superintendent’s.
He added that administrators, such as campus principals, will be “strongly encouraged” to live within the district.
Kuhn on Monday also reported he is recruiting armed security officers to be stationed at each campus under the newly enacted House Bill 3.
The number at each campus will not be disclosed for security reasons, he said.
Kuhn added that four School Resource Officers have been hired in partnership with the Mineral Wells Police Department,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.