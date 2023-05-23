MINERAL WELLS — The air filled with the sounds of “La Bamba,” African percussion and even the fun of staying at the “YMCA” at Ram Stadium Thursday as the Mineral Wells ISD welcomed parents to the cultural treasures its student body holds.
The seventh Multicultural Festival also brought kids who fly, pretty much, with a tumbling exhibition as athletes enrolled in Zee’s Family Fitness Center tumbled near the 50-yard line.
The annual event is designed to highlight an unofficial motto for the ethnically multifaceted school district — unity in diversity.
“Our annual Multicultural Event, which began as a humble Multicultural Block Party in 2017 at an elementary campus, has now grown into a grand celebration held at the Mineral Wells High School Stadium,” Executive Director of Special Programs Natalie Griffin said. “The event brings together students, families, and community members to honor and appreciate the district’s rich diversity, fostering a sense of unity and inclusivity.”
According to the latest Texas Education Agency data available, the Ram student body is 50.8 percent white, 41.8 percent Hispanic, 3.1 percent Black and just shy of 1 percent Asian.
The event drew close to 200 parents and older siblings of the pre-k through sixth graders who danced on the turf.
Performances included energetic steps to Ritchie Valens’ retelling of the 18th century folk song from Vera Cruz, “La Bamba,” by fourth grade bilingual students.
There also was a translated fifth-grade performance of Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Achy Breaky Heart” (“Mi Pobre Corazon”) and an African percussion drill by dancers from Bethel Baptist Church.
Brave teachers bought time for Zee’s Family Fitness Center to lay down its matts, dancing to the 1978 Village People romp about the YMCA, complete with the now-pop culture iconic pantomime arm movements.
The gymnastics students then flipped, backflipped and performed ninja practice sword and fan weapon drills with precision.
Underneath the bleachers, an Education Zone welcomed parents to learn about their district and its namesake city.
Palo Pinto General Hospital brought a table with bottles of sanitizer, pamphlets and bags of sidewalk chalk, not far from where kids could have their faces painted.
Lamar Elementary brought a Velcro target game along with information about its Children Find program to identify children with special needs as young as 3 years.
“We’re trying to catch them while they are young, so we can provide services when they are young instead of waiting till kids start kindergarten or third grade,” Special Education Director Kendra Fowler said.
A nearby cakewalk also benefited this year’s graduating class.
Griffin, who was part of the YMCA lineup, said the one-time humble event has grown to Ram Pride stature.
“The Multicultural Event has become a much-anticipated highlight of the school year, showcasing the various cultures within Mineral Wells ISD,” she said Friday. “What started as a small-scale initiative has flourished into a remarkable showcase of diverse traditions, customs, and cuisines that represent the district’s diverse student population.
“The event has become a testament to the strength of our community and the value we place on diversity. It is an occasion that brings people from different backgrounds together, fostering cultural appreciation and creating a strong sense of unity. As always, last night’s event was an outstanding success.”
