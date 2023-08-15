MINERAL WELLS — Property taxpayers in the Mineral Wells ISD can anticipate a lower tax rate under a budget taking shape for the coming school year.
The district also is poised to launch a six-year project to rehabilitate crumbling parking lots on every campus.
“We’ve kind of been deferring and deferring and deferring,” Finance Director Paul Hearn said of the parking lots.
That work, $1.3 million spread across six budget years, will be one of three “additional projects” the board will be asked to fund in Superintendent John Kuhn’s $36.3 million spending plan.
The coming school year’s spending on the parking lots is budgeted at $217,000.
Legislators in Austin also passed a bill requiring a commissioned peace officer on every public school campus.
That will bump up the district’s Student Resource Officer spending from $145,000 this past year to $201,000 the coming school year.
Two other large capital expenditures in the proposal were previously approved by board votes.
Those are a new portable building to replace a weather-ruined structure at Travis Elementary, at $102,000, and a new greenhouse coming in at $215,000.
Kuhn said Hearn wrote budgets to ensure the district isn’t caught off guard on the unlikely chance voters do not raise the homestead exemption, on a Nov. 7 ballot, from $40,000 to $100,000.
“He actually had to create two budgets,” Kuhn said of Hearn. “I’m excited about what Paul and his team have put together here.”
The board is set to approve its budget on Aug. 28, when a tax rate also will be set.
Thanks to lawmakers sending public schools part of the state’s $32 billion surplus over the coming two years, the board is eyeing a $1.04 tax rate.
That’s a healthy drop from this past tax year’s $1.22.
“That’s good for local taxpayers,” Kuhn said, adding that lawmakers say the state infusion to lower school taxes will outlive their two-year state budget. “The legislature says they are going to cover that difference. It always makes me nervous about if they are going to follow through in future years.”
The proposal also includes 3 percent raises for non-teaching staff, at $465,000.
Teachers are slated for $337,000 in increased pay.
The budget comes in with a $244,000 deficit, to be filled in with part of a nearly $2 million balance projected at the end of this fiscal year.
“We have a healthy fund balance,” Kuhn said, after noting it’s a rare fiscal move for the district. “The last several years, we’ve ended up in the black.”
