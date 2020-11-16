Due to a large number of faculty absences related to COVID-19 self-isolation and quarantines, all Mineral Wells ISD campuses will shift to remote-learning-only the week after Thanksgiving, from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, MWISD Superintendent John Kuhn announced Monday. This will permit many staff members to complete their 14-day self-isolations and/or 10-day quarantines and will allow five additional days to deep-clean all campuses.
As of Monday, MWISD has 20 employees in self-isolation due to possible exposure or close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case, two employees quarantining due to COVID-19-related symptoms and nine employees quarantining with a test-confirmed COVID-19 case. In addition, MWISD has 127 students in self-isolation due to possible exposure or close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case, 62 students quarantining due to COVID-19-related symptoms and 15 students quarantining with a test-confirmed COVID-19 case.
