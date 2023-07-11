MINERAL WELLS — A monthly newsletter with a calendar of downtown events, planning for a 2024 arts festival and the return of a popular holiday ice rink occupied the Mineral Wells Main Street board on Wednesday as it welcomed a new manager.
Brittany Brown also laid out other elements she wants to accomplish in her first six months leading her first Texas Main Street program.
“I am so excited to jump in and get everything started,” Brown said at the meeting’s outset.
Goals included establishing a separate nonprofit to support the Main Street mission, or a Friends of Main Street-type group, to open fundraising opportunities not available under the city program.
Main Street Mineral Wells in recent years had fallen inactive, for the most part, and was sanctioned by the state oversight board for not turning in required reports.
The board in the past two months has reconstituted itself, under the temporary guidance of then-Economic Development Corp. Director David Hawes. (Hawes has turned over reigns of the city’s business recruitment arm to Nate Dhyre, who participated in Wednesday’s meeting).
The board now has seven members as a maximum, and trustees previously decided to expand to nine.
Asking board input on that and other recommendations, Brown suggested monthly meetings with downtown merchants.
And she described a monthly newsletter and/or email blasts informing merchants and the public of events and attractions in the historic downtown.
The program’s social media will be adjusted, Brown said. That will include highlighting downtown businesses in a rotation, showcasing downtown history and ongoing changes there.
Brown announced plans to stage trainings for business owners to learn about Main Street grant opportunities and other resources available to them.
Her ideas were well received.
“We’re excited to get that process started,” said Cody Jordan, who led the meeting.
Board members also revived discussion of a large downtown festival centered on the arts. Earlier talk included luring funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
“The goal would be for, maybe, 2024 to have the first one,” Jordan said. “So we need to start planning for that. ... It is an amazing opportunity for us to use the arts. This has to be community-driven.”
The board also hopes to bring an “ice” rink back to Poston’s Square for a second holiday season.
The hard-plastic rink, using what’s known as practice ice, was very popular it’s first season. However, bookkeeping around the project is incomplete so it’s total cost — and return on merchant investment — are murky.
“I personally think we need to do it again — and do it right,” Board Member Jaci Roach said, agreeing the value of the rink is in the foot traffic that spills into downtown shops and restaurants. “I don’t know if it will ever make money.”
The key will be raising sponsorships to fund the rink, trustees agreed.
They decided finally to bring back the rink if half the estimated $105,000 cost of securing it can be raised by Oct. 1.
Brown was hired by the city council out of three candidates the board recommended. She said after the meeting she came from Cultivate Agency, a Mineral Wells marketing firm.
She described that background as equipping her for Main Street’s mission.
“I think downtowns really used to be the heartbeat of communities,” she said. “And we kind of lost that over the years.”
Texas Main Street was created in response to many of the state’s downtown areas drying up, as loops and interstates shifted commercial activity away from their centers.
“Your Main Street is your living room,” she said. “It’s the inviting place that everyone can visit and feel at home and have a good time.”
Mineral Wells, she said, is in a unique position to capitalize on its history as a healthy destination — and its recent Legislative Proclamation as the Wellness Capital of Texas.
“I think Mineral Wells’ downtown is especially unique, because we have history around here,” Brown said. “So many elements that our town was formed around are still here, and I love seeing this come to life.”
