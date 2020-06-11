Montana Glenn Amburn, 27, of Mineral Wells, was arrested Wednesday following a stabbing at Mickey’s Pub, according to the Mineral Wells Police Department.
Mineral Wells officers were dispatched to Mickey’s Pub in reference to a large fight and reported stabbing, according to a release from the police department.
“The caller reported a male victim had been stabbed and the suspect had fled the scene. Officers arrived and found a 33 year old black male suffering from multiple stab wounds. Mineral Wells Fire/EMS arrived and transported the victim to Palo Pinto General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the release. “Several witnesses at the scene were able to provide officers with a name and description of the suspect. Witnesses related the suspect had made several racially offensive statements just before management at the bar began escorting him out. An altercation ensued with the bar’s manager as the suspect was led out of the bar.”
According to witnesses, Amburn continued to berate other patrons, including the injured male and his wife. The suspect confronted the man and his wife and, according to witnesses, the suspect stabbed the man as he intervened.
“The suspect was located several hours later at a residence in southeast Mineral Wells. Officers found the suspect with a head injury and medical attention was requested. Investigators obtained a warrant for the suspect’s arrest in relation to this incident,” according to the release. “The Mineral Wells Police Department has received a number of inquiries in regard to charging this individual with a ‘hate crime.’ The criminal charge for the probable cause elements present is aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In accordance with Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, Article 42.014, the designation of an offense being committed because of bias or prejudice is decided during the guilt/innocence phase of the criminal trial, not at the time of arrest.”
According to the release, under Texas Penal Code 12.47, the penalty upon a finding of guilty could be enhanced one penalty group. In this case, potentially to a first degree felony offense.
Amburn was booked into the Palo Pinto County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
