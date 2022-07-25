MINERAL WELLS - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a situation of a man who fled troopers and hid under a Mineral Wells residence Saturday afternoon.
Michael Caraway, 46, was arrested on several charges including evading arrest, possession of illegal narcotics, burglary of a habitation and outstanding warrants, and booked into the Palo Pinto County Jail.
DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter was a trooper attempted to stop a red passenger vehicle Caraway was driving for a traffic violation on Farm-to-Market Road 1821 around 3 p.m.
Caraway fled authorities in the vehicle, leading police north on FM 1821 and west on Shattles Road before turning south on U.S. Highway 281. The vehicle was located in the 200 block of NW 17th St., where Caraway reportedly fled the area on foot and tried to hide under a residence, Hunter said.
Caraway refused to come out and officers with Parker County SWAT were contacted to assist. Officers were able to negotiate with Caraway and get him to surrender without further incident, Hunter said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.