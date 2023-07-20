MILLSAP — A 19-year-old Mineral Wells man died after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle Wednesday night.
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene off Farm-to-Market 3028, about two miles west of Millsap, around 9 p.m.
According to preliminary investigation, the motorcycle, ridden by Preston Anderson, was traveling west when it entered a curve and veered into the eastbound lane, striking the driver's side of a Chevrolet pickup.
The Chevy was occupied by a male and female, neither of which were injured.
Anderson, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
DPS said the investigation remains ongoing, with no further information at this time.
