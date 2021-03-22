Representatives from the Mineral Wells Masonic Lodge delivered a check for $462.50 to Lamar Elementary for their part of the money that was raised at the Lamar Elementary and Masonic Lodge Art Auction held in January.
The Masonic Lodge hosted the event.
The money will go to purchasing art supplies for Lamar Elementary students. The two community members plan to come together again to bring Mineral Wells the second art auction to be held next school year.
