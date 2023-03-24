MINERAL WELLS -- The water level at Lake Palo Pinto fell below the trigger point Thursday for Mineral Wells to enter Stage II of its drought contingency plan.
Water restrictions will begin on April 1, the city announced.
Stage II bans all outdoor water use except for animals, and it requires construction projects to use only reuse water that has been collected but not treated for drinking.
The goal of Stage II is a 25 percent reduction in total water use.
That means it likely effects the seven wholesalers who purchase water from the city for taps in Palo Pinto and Parker counties.
The move to Stage II is automatically triggered when the water level at Lake Palo Pinto falls below 861 feet mean sea level.
At 5:15 p.m. Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey monitor at the lake recorded a level of 860.64 feet msl. That's 6.36 feet below the lake's full mark.
