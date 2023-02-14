MINERAL WELLS — It’s nice when a plan comes together, or at least it will be nice.
That was the forward-looking theme of the annual State of the Community lunch the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce hosted Friday.
“I can’t wait to see you all back here next year and talk about the progress we’ve made,” Mayor Regan Johnson told a little more than 200 business and community leaders in the First Baptist Church hall at the end of the event.
The progress that city planners hope to see will come chiefly from three studies now underway — a parks plan, a map taking the airport to its full economic development potential and a comprehensive citywide guide into the next 20-plus years.
That last plan includes designating how city sections will be zoned as commercial, residential, industrial, etc. The comprehensive plan will identify development patterns that are desired, steer traffic and artery designations to ease mobility, prioritize infrastructure needs, encourage housing, grow the economy and set fiscal policies to make it all sustainable.
“We’ve got an opportunity to understand where everything should go and where everything shouldn’t go,” comprehensive plan consultant Tony Allender said, urging the audience to participate in the online survey.
“This is your chance,” he continued. “We want to have as many people as possible take the survey. We’re going to close this down in the next week or so.”
The survey can be found at imaginemineralwells.com/.
The event shined a spotlight on new faces helping lead the city toward its collective goals.
One of those was not Jason Breisch. Though the city’s finance director joined the staff only 18 months ago, Breisch also is a Mineral Wells High School alum.
He introduced the newest arrival, newly hired Police Chief Tim Denison. The new chief also is a Mineral Wells son, fresh off 23 years at the White Settlement Police Department and returning to make his hometown streets safer.
Denison invited community members to visit the cop shop at 212 S. Oak Ave. and say, hi.
“Please, anytime Monday through Friday, stop by there,” he said. “Ask to speak to me.”
The chief also put out a call to establish a department headquarters. The police now operate in two separate buildings, in a former venereal disease clinic, that separate patrol, administration, dispatch and investigation divisions.
“If we are going to prepare for the future growth of this community, we are going to have to have some facilities these officers can work with,” Denison said.
Another new face, Parks and Recreation Director Carrie Stevenson, announced a few of her plans for getting the city’s 14,900 residents outdoors and active.
That included pickleball courts, to join the fast-growing hybrid of ping-pong and tennis.
Stevenson envisions concerts in the city’s parks, a recreational soccer program and, “ ...just all kinds of things with families, to bring them out.”
A firm hired by the city council scoped out the city’s park land, she said, and 500 people had taken an online parks survey last summer.
“When we put it all together, it looked like they just want to see updated facilities,” she said.
Stevenson also proposed providing arts and sciences activities for the city’s youngest residents.
“If anybody knows any of that stuff, or can come in and do something, we’d love to have you,” she said.
Economic Development Corp. Director David Hawes wrapped up the ongoing planning missions, calling them the city’s guides.
“You can’t get to the future effectively if you don’t have a roadmap,” he said, noting his private firm’s work helping cities across the state with their urban development plans. “The ones who are successful are the one who take the time to plan out where they want to be — and implement it.”
Hawes touched on the ongoing Baker Hotel and Spa renovation, and he lamented city hall as a poor place to bring business contacts in hopes of luring them to town.
“(That) is very disconcerting for me,” Hawes said.
Instead, he said, he often invites contacts to his home, describing the predicament as “somewhat embarrassing.”
“And people do deserve better,” he said. “So, just keep in mind, that the people working for you deserve something better than something like a tent.”
Hawes also touted the successes of several local businesses, some recently settling in Crazy Town. They are bringing well-paying jobs with them, he noted.
“That’s a tenet of economic development, is to bring those wages up,” he said. “And that. brings up the sales tax and the income for all. ... I think the critical thing here is vision — and staying true to the vision.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.