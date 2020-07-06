Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of July 3-July 6, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JULY 3
• THEFT - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 11:11 a.m. Property stolen from hospital.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:08 p.m. Two males issued citations for theft at business.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 600 block of Harvey Road, 1:22 p.m. Domestic disturbance in the southeast portion of town.
• INFORMATION - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 9:48 p.m. Signage was observed which appeared to contravene state law.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of SW 4th Ave., 9:52 p.m. Bicycle was turned in to the police department.
JULY 4
• BURGLARY - 1200 block of NW 6th Ave., 1:53 a.m. A vehicle was burglarized during the night time.
• BURGLARY - 1800 block of NW 5th Ave., 2:06 a.m. Vehicle burglary with change and a door opener stolen.
• BURGLARY - 900 block of NW 7th Ave., 1:30 a.m. Male subject reported someone broke into his garage and attempted to take his vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of SW 10th St., 5:43 a.m. Vehicle window broken early in the morning.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of NW 5th St., 8:23 a.m. Male and female arrested for possession of illegal narcotics during a traffic stop.
• BURGLARY - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 10:48 a.m. Male reported his black tool box with fire gear inside was stolen out of the bed of his truck.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 2100 block of SW 6th Ave., 10:44 a.m. Vehicle stolen from residence.
• WRECK - 1300 block of SE 14th Ave., 12:21 p.m.
• WRECK - 1500 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:36 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of SE 3rd St., 2:34 p.m. Narcotics located on a traffic stop.
• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:42 p.m.
• THEFT - 500 block of SW 20th St., 3:44 p.m. Male and female damaged rent house before moving out.
JULY 5
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 12:55 a.m. Juvenile females get into a physical altercation.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2500 block of SE 6th St., 1:48 a.m. Male’s vehicle was damaged by fireworks.
• WARRANT - 2200 block of NW 1st Ave., 2:15 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.
• WELFARE CHECK - 400 block of NW 11th St., 2:55 p.m. Female juvenile was found at a drive-thru.
• WRECK - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 9:36 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of Pasadena Blvd., 10:12 p.m. Male was pushed by girlfriend.
• HIT AND RUN - 300 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 11:15 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1100 block of SW 5th Ave., 11:46 p.m. Female was arrested for assault and terroristic threats.
JULY 6
• ASSAULT - 1300 block of NW 1st Ave., 2:01 a.m. Male arrested for assault cause bodily injury on a family member.
• ARREST - 1100 block of SE 8th St., 9:29 a.m. Male arrested for active warrant and for possession of illegal narcotics.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:28 a.m. Female and male given notice of criminal trespass warning from Walmart.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - 2800 block of NE Park Drive, 12:36 p.m. Female alleged she was sexually assaulted by her sister’s boyfriend.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:55 p.m. Male and female arrested on a traffic stop.
• THREATS - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 2:28 p.m. Female reported possible sexual assault by hospital staff.
• WRECK - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:24 p.m.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 6:31 p.m. Vehicle struck another vehicle in parking lot and drove off.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of SW 21st St., 9:01 p.m. A traffic stop led to the driver being arrested on an outstanding warrant.
• THEFT - 700 block of SW 10th St., 9:29 p.m. Male reports his bike stolen from his front porch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.