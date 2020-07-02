Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of June 30-July 2, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JUNE 30
• FOUND PROPERTY - 400 block of Cedar St., 3:11 a.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 800 block of SE 8th St., 8:57 a.m. Verbal dispute between a couple.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 12:18 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of SW 18th St., 2:16 p.m. Assault family violence with bodily injury.
• WRECK - 200 block of SW 15th St., 3:55 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 4:31 p.m. Male reported a domestic disturbance in a parking lot of a local business.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1600 block of SE Park Road, 6:51 p.m. Female arrested for assault family violence.
JULY 1
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 800 block of SE 4th Ave., 12:47 a.m. Female assaulted her boyfriend during an argument.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSONS - 300 block of NW 4th St., 1:49 a.m.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 5:30 p.m. Property found outside of assisted living facility.
• ILLEGAL DUMPING - 6300 block of Airport Road, 7:02 a.m. Business reported people are using their dumpsters to throw away their trash.
• HIT AND RUN - 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:56 a.m. Hit and run in a business parking lot.
• THEFT - 600 block of Beetham Road, 11:47 a.m. Male reported elderly female he helps out was scammed.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 3 p.m. Male employee threw items around the restaurant’s kitchen then left.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 5:47 p.m. Female wrote on a mirror that was being stalked and put it in her window.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:02 p.m. A male juvenile assaulted his mother and a peace officer at a residence.
JULY 2
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:19 a.m. A male assaulted his girlfriend. The female gave false identification as a fugitive from justice, and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
• THEFT - 500 block of SW 20th St., 9:29 a.m. Civil matter concerning home appliances.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:54 p.m. Female received citation for theft at Walmart.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 600 block of Harvey Road, 1:21 p.m. Domestic disturbance in the southeast part of town.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of SE 19th St., 3:40 p.m. Domestic disturbance in the southeast portion of Mineral Wells.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 5:02 p.m. Male issued citation for theft at Walmart.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 2400 block of NW 3rd Ave., 7:02 p.m. Vehicle was red tagged.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of Karl Kessler Blvd., 7:57 p.m. Female assaulted and held against her will.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1500 block of NW 1st Ave., 9:19 p.m. Female turned in counterfeit money she found in her trash can.
• THEFT - 2200 block of NE 1st Ave., 10:17 p.m. A male reported his cellphone had been stolen.
