Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of June 5-June 12 Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JUNE 5
• THEFT - 1300 block of SE 3rd Ave., 6:10 a.m.
• LOST PROPERTY - 600 block of FM 1821, 9:55 a.m. Male subject lost his wallet containing identifying documents.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of FM 1821, 11:16 a.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass.
• SUICIDE - 1400 block of SW 6th Ave., 10:40 a.m. Information only.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:51 p.m. Female subject stole merchandise from a business.
• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:14 p.m.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 12000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 2:19 p.m. A wallet was found.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of NW 3rd St., 4:32 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of W. Hubbard St., 4:17 p.m.
• WRECK - Intersection of SW 2nd Ave. and W. Hubbard St., 6:46 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Carl Kessler BLVD., 7:12 p.m. Drugs found at a business.
JUNE 6
• ANIMAL CRUELTY - 100 block of FM 2256, 10:18 a.m. Female reported animal cruelty after seeing video of adult roping a calf from a miniature pony. Report made.
• LOST PROPERTY - 900 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:24 a.m. Female reported she lost her phone.
• BURGLARY - 500 block of NW 8th St., 12:08 p.m. Burglary of a vehicle.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 1300 block of SE 2nd St., 12:50 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 12:38 p.m. Female reported her juvenile son ran away from home.
• ANIMAL CRUELTY - 1400 block of SW 13th Ave., 9:37 a.m. Two dogs were left unattended for long periods, while leashed in a yard without shelter. Dogs were impounded for safekeeping until claimed.
• HARASSMENT - 1300 block of SE 12th St., 3:17 p.m. Female subject reported another female was threatening her.
• WRECK - E. Hubbard St. and SE 14th Ave., 5:54 p.m.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 400 block of SE 18th St., 6:58 p.m. Male was late to pick up his kids at designated meeting place.
• HIT AND RUN - 500 block of SE 6th Ave., 10:26 p.m. Female wrecked her vehicle into a parked vehicle and left the scene on foot.
JUNE 7
• WRECK - 2000 block of Hubbard St., 7:38 a.m.
• BURGLARY - 600 block of SE 25th Ave., 7:40 a.m. Female reported someone had broken into her house.
• WRECK - 400 block of State Highway 337, 1:25 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 3000 block of Airport Road, 1:12 p.m. Information report made of possible harassment over social media sites.
• THEFT - 2800 block of W U.S. Highway 180, 5:41 p.m. Male paid $800 to an alleged dog breeder for a puppy and never received the puppy.
• HARASSMENT - 1700 block of SW 5th Ave., 7:43 p.m. Female states male keeps driving recklessly by her residence in retaliation of his friend getting arrested.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Crocket St. and Lanham, 9:49 p.m. A male was arrested for public intoxication.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 400 block of NW 25th Ave., 11:52 p.m. Female stated she witnessed a female get assaulted by a male across the street from her residence.
JUNE 8
• FOUND PROPERTY - 300 block of SE 15th St., 10:06 a.m. Several items found outside the door of a church.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 11:32 a.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning from Walmart.
• HIT AND RUN - 700 block of SE 22nd St., 1:08 p.m.
• THREATS - 400 block of NW 9th St., 1:27 p.m. Unknown male making threats through social media towards victim.
• INFORMATION - 2900 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:25 p.m. Drug paraphernalia was found at a park.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of Kingwood Dr., 1:52 p.m. Reported lost license plate off the back of a pickup.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of NW 21ST st., 2:55 p.m. Deceased male located in residence.
• THREATS - 500 block of NW 2nd Ave., 4:55 p.m. Female stated her ex-boyfriend threatened her life.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2500 block of SE 6th St., 8:07 p.m. Assault at a gas station led to multiple vehicles getting vandalized.
• BURGLARY - 200 block of Tournament Lane, 10:35 p.m. A male reported someone attempted to break into his residence.
JUNE 9
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of SE 1st St., 2:47 a.m. Male and female arrested during traffic stop for illegal narcotics.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:57 p.m. Male stole merchandise from a business.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:34 p.m. Two females used forged check at a business.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 4500 block of E U.S. Highway 180, 4:05 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male passenger for outstanding warrant.
• THREATS - 600 block of Harvey Road, 4:40 p.m. Female subject threatened other female over social media.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of NW 3rd Ave., 10:24 p.m. A vehicle search conducted after a traffic stop led to the discovery of unprescribed medication.
JUNE 10
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 5:19 a.m. Male and female fighting.
• THREATS - 500 block of SW 17th St., 8:47 a.m. Victim stated he was in fear due to a threat received through text.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1800 block of SW 9th Ave., 9:45 a.m. Damaged property.
• INFORMATION - 700 block of NE 6th Ave., 10:52 a.m. Elderly female found deceased in bed.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 11:15 a.m. Subject cited for theft under $100 at a local establishment.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of SE 24th Ave., 1:18 p.m. Male subject evaded arrest and female was arrested for outstanding warrant.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of NW 5th Ave., 8:04 p.m. Roommates got into verbal altercation.
JUNE 11
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 12:57 a.m. Citizens assist at location.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 SE 5th Ave., 12:54 a.m. Traffic stop leads to the driver of the vehicle being arrested for multiple city warrants.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 300 block of NE 9th Ave., 2:45 a.m. Male arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• ASSAULT - 700 block of SW 22nd St., 7:51 a.m. Assault family violence.
• FRAUD - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 10:48 a.m. Female reported her bank account had been frozen due to fraudulent transaction.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 600 block of SE 13th Ave., 11:46 a.m. Reported resident hit the porch with a vehicle.
• WRECK - 3000 block of U.S. Highway 180, 4:27 p.m.
• BURGLARY - 1900 block of SE 4th Ave., 5:11 p.m. Female had her residence burglarized and a gun stolen. Suspect spray-painted the outside of the residence with the letters E.C.
• WRECK - 600 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:01 p.m.
• ATTEMPTED SUICIDE - 2800 block of S. Murco Dr., 9:06 p.m. Female cut her wrist out of anger.
JUNE 12
• THEFT - 2000 block of N. Oak Ave., 7:49 a.m. Male reported ex-housemate stole items of his before leaving the residence.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of SW 18th St., 10:28 a.m. Unknown person damaged victim’s tire without consent.
• INFORMATION - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:49 a.m. Female reported her phone is possible hacked.
• WRECK - 4800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:52 p.m.
• BURGLARY - 1800 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 1:25 p.m. Business was burglarized.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 2500 block of SE 6th St., 2:54 p.m. Red tagged two vehicles.
• SEARCH WARRANT - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 2:57 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of NW 33rd St., 2:22 p.m. Criminal mischief damage to victim’s vehicle.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 300 block of Sam Houston Ave., 5:06 p.m. Two party disorderly conduct in vehicles, both claiming the other swerved at them and displayed firearms.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1900 block of SE 4th Ave., 6:16 p.m. Juvenile found trespassing in a backyard of a residence.
