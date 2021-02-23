The city of Mineral Wells' water system is stabilized for now, and storage is increasing, according to the latest update released late Monday.
"Even though this is good news, we could still suffer setbacks with water main breaks or any other failures," according to the city's statement. "We ask everyone to continue to conserve and minimize water use until further notice. Thank you for your cooperation!"
The city remains under a boil water notice.
