MINERAL WELLS -- School trustees on Monday approved a raft of state-recommended policies during a meeting at which they also nominated their chief administrator for Superintendent of the Year.
The board also cancelled the May 6 trustee election and certified incumbents Lauretta Poole and Maria Jones for new, three-year terms.
The two were the only hopefuls to file for their at-large positions. The elections code allows local governments to cancel elections when no contests arise.
Policy updates adopted by trustees on Monday were routine approval of Texas Education Agency rules.
They included a requirement that all districts within 1,000 yards of a railroad track be prepared for derailments. Mineral Wells already was on track with the update, having staged a successful mock derailment and one-campus evacuation drill last month.
Beginning this school year, students and their parents or guardians must be given written notification of how to follow the Texas First Early High School Completion Program. Starting next year, that written notice must be given as students join the high school ranks.
Trustees also adopted an update clarifying when students may be physically restrained.
The update "more prominently" applies to restraint of students in special education courses. It also creates new documentation and parental notification requirements for such student discipline.
Another update clarified that school boards and their superintendent may revoke an employee's authorization to be armed. The revised rule specifies that on-campus firearms are equipment requiring district approval and directs the information be spelled out in the district's emergency operations plan.
Trustees also OK'd the purchase of firewall protections for the district, citing that it owns "the highest capacity firewall" produced by its supplier but that its capacity limits are strained.
The upgrade by Chicago-based CDW-G will cost $65,766.
Finally Monday, the board nominated John Kuhn for Superintendent of the Year. The Texas Association of School Boards honor now moves to a regional screening committee that interviews nominees and chooses five statewide finalists.
The top superintendent is named at the end of September.
