MINERAL WELLS -- School trustees on Monday approved a $44.1 million budget for the fiscal year that began Friday, setting a $1.04 tax rate.
The rate is an 18.5-cent reduction from this year's tax rate of $1.2277.
"We don't get all the credit for that," Superintendent John Kuhn said. "The state helped us out."
Total state funding to Mineral Wells ISD rises in the 2023-24 budget from $22.4 million last year to an estimated $25.9 million in the new fiscal year.
Kuhn was not able to break out a specific number tied to the property tax compression factor.
"The new revenue the state is contributing to school districts for compression purposes would be baked into that $25.9 million," he wrote in an email reply to that question. "But the $25.9 million isn't only the funding for compression."
The district keeps its books in three major categories led by the general fund, which is most district spending, at a little less than $37.9 million.
Kuhn said staff raises for this new budget were guided by comparing pay for various positions with the same jobs at schools with comparable enrollment.
"For some positions, we found that we were paying competitively," he wrote. "And for other positions, we found that we weren't paying enough. While all staff received raises, those staff members whose pay was found to be below average compared to peer school districts are receiving comparatively larger raises, to bring them up to the market average for their role."
The district's debt will require a payment of close to $4 million, while its food service expense is predicted to be another $2.24 million.
The general fund is fueled by nearly 76 cents of the tax rate, and 28.48 cents will meet the coming year's debt payment.
The district's long-term debt is $41.4 million and arises from the construction bonds for Ram Stadium and Lamar Elementary.
Trustees on Monday also ratified an emergency contract Kuhn enacted when a pipe burst at the high school on Aug. 22.
Kuhn said he called Quality Carpet Care when the one-inch pipe began flooding an upstairs, but unused, restroom at the high school.
He said he had not yet been billed. The company had used wet-dry vacuums, dehumidifiers and squeegees.
Sheetrock also had to be pulled, Kuhn said.
"I don't didn't count the number of fans, massive fans," he added. "But there were dozens. ... (Water) was coming down to the bottom floors."
"There is a chance it will be over $50,000," he said, citing the threshold which typically triggers the bid process.
The small flood also revealed the main cutoff for the building was corroded and would not turn. That forced the district to ask the city to shut off water to the building.
Kuhn cited a Texas Education Code section which allows him to take emergency action.
