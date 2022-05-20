In every high school athlete, there is the dream to go play at the next level in college.
For five Mineral Wells High athletes, that dream became a reality on Wednesday when Landon Russell, Ryan Carter, Tristan Gray, Heladio Gonzalez Gonzales, and Evan Silva signed their Letters of Intent to their respected colleges.
Carter will be attending Central Arkansas as a punter, Silva will be attending Texas Lutheran as a defensive back, and Russell, Gray, and Gonzalez will all be staying together as they have signed to play for Wayland Baptist as a defensive end, running back, and offensive linemen respectively.
Seth Hobbs, Mineral Wells AD, and head football coach said he couldn't be more pleased with this class.
"It's not a big class, I think we finished the year with 16 or 17 kids. To have that high of a percentage, have the desire and the ability on top of that to pursue an athletic career in college is awesome," said Hobbs. "Not everyone gets that chance, and not everyone gets that chance due to their academic performance as well, so they should be lauded for that."
Hobbs praised Carter for his academic excellence and how he has a bright future ahead of him in athletics or not.
As it is for most college decisions, the way the campus feels and looks to you plays a big part, and that is especially true with this group.
"I just showed up and I loved it," Carter said. "It's just such a nice place that I feel like I can see myself going there whether for football or not."
While the recruiting process could be a daunting journey, it can also be fun.
"It was fun," Gray said. "I had to wait a little while, had to look at my options and see where I really fit."
Not only is the campus an important factor, but so are the coaching staff and other players.
"When I took my visit I just fell in love," Gonzalez said. "It felt at home, the coaches made me feel at home. I met some recruits there myself and they welcomed me in as well."
With this decision out of the way, it becomes an enormous weight lifted off the shoulders of the players.
"I feel great," Silva said. "I'm ready to go and I am ready to play and just get to work."
A decision can be also be easier to make when you know you are going with your teammates.
"My boys are coming with me," Russell said. "It feels like home with them there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.