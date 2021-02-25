The city of Mineral Wells remains under a boil water notice as of Thursday morning, and is still encouraging residents to use water wisely and continue efforts to conserve.
"This morning our situation is a repeat of yesterday so we ask for continued wise use of water," the city announced in an update Thursday. "Car washing and laundromats may remain open today. Please remember, our situation is still very critical, and if anything changes, you'll see it on our website first."
Those that receive a water bill from the city of Mineral Wells remain under the boil notice, which won't be lifted until full mechanical service is restored. Anyone that is a customer of one of the co-ops is asked to consult their system operator for questions related to the boil notice.
"Please know the city of Mineral Wells is doing everything possible for every customer," according to Thursday's update. "We are scheduled to receive the replacement equipment within the next couple of days and crews are prepared to perform installation as soon as possible."
Mineral Wells Mayor Regan Johnson said the city has officially declared the local disaster.
