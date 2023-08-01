MINERAL WELLS — Police arrested an 18-year-old following a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive.
Officers and EMS responded to the area where they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
He was transported via air ambulance to a Fort Worth Hospital, and listed in grave condition as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to MWPD.
Detectives interviewed a witness and collected evidence before arresting an 18-year-old and charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said there were seven teenage males at the residence at the time of the incident, and five were interviewed on scene and two 9mm handguns were recovered.
The investigation remains ongoing.
