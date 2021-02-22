With water pressure and tank levels remaining low, the city of Mineral Wells is urging residents to curtail using water for all non-essential uses.
The system pressures remain low due to water main breaks overnight, according to an update from the city, and crews are working diligently to keep the distribution system repaired.
Examples of non-essential uses include laundry, dish washing, car washing or any other use that isn't critical for life or safety. The city also remains under a boil water notice.
"We commend everyone for your efforts to conserve over the past few days, and we need you to resume those efforts to the greatest extent possible," according to a release by the city. "If you see a water leak, please report it immediately."
The city of Millsap will be handing out cases of bottled water (one case per family) for city residents at City Hall from 1-5 p.m. or until water runs out.
The city said water co-ops are receiving everything that can be diverted to them with the city's system limitations. Those needing the exact condition of their provider should contact them directly.
If you live inside the city and don't have water, please call 940-328-7777 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or after hours at 940-328-7865.
The city also provided a list of frequently asked questions:
WHEN WILL THE NEXT WATER DISTRIBUTION BE?
Emergency management for Palo Pinto County is now coordinating the water distributions.
WILL THE CITY TURN OFF MY WATER?
The city will not shut anyone’s water off without it being requested by the customer. If you live at a high elevation in town (up on the hills instead of down in the lower portions of town), then your pressure will be significantly less than those that live at a lower elevation.
WHAT IF I GET MY WATER FROM A CO-OP?
Co-ops are receiving everything that can be diverted to them with our system limitations. If you need the exact condition of your provider, you should contact them directly.
IS THERE A BOIL NOTICE?
The Boil Notice remains in effect even though the system is returning to normal. Once we are able to restore the tanks and pressure to desired levels, we will begin the process of rescinding the Boil Notice. The process is fairly simple. We will take water samples from the distribution system, those samples will be taken to a lab for analysis, and when we receive results back that confirm the water is safe, the Boil Notice will be rescinded. We will keep you updated as to when that may occur.
Due to reduced distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Mineral Wells PWS 1820001, Public Water System to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
The Boil Notice isn’t a regulation on consumers; it’s a regulation on Public Water Supplies. The entire reason for the Boil Notice is to have consumers take appropriate action to protect themselves in case the water is contaminated, and it is based on the pressure in the system, NOT on suspicion the water is contaminated. The reason for the minimum water pressure requirement is that at the minimum pressure, any possible contaminant that is around a leaky pipe could get IN to the pipe instead of being pushed AWAY from the pipe. Hence, if pressure drops below the minimum, a Boil Notice is required.
WHAT CAN I USE WATER FOR?
Please do not use water for any nonessential purposes until we can fully restore tank levels. This means laundry, washing dishes, bathing or showering or any other non-essential use of water. Our system is functioning and delivering water to the city, but unable to keep up with demand and losses due to leaks. We must all do our part to conserve! As the system begins to restore to normal levels, it’s okay to leave the water faucets open to let the excess air in the lines escape. Here are the CDC's recommendation for boil water advisory.
WHAT DO YOU DO IF THERE IS A LEAK?
If able, locate your water shut off valve and shut off your water. If you do not know how to turn off your water, please contact Hilltop immediately at, 940-328-7865 or 940-328-7777 the quicker we can repair a leak the quicker we can return to normal.
WHAT DO I DO IF I CANNOT BOIL MY WATER?
For those unable to boil water or that are in dire need, we are working to distribute cases of water at the Center of Life. Check back for times.
CAN I LEAVE MY FAUCETS OPEN?
As the system begins to restore to normal levels, it’s okay to leave the water faucets open to let the excess air in the lines escape. Please do not leave open faucets unattended.
