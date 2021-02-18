The city of Mineral Wells was still experiencing water issues Thursday, with low water storage tank levels resulting in low water pressure to the city.
"Currently, the water storage system is virtually empty," according to a press release from the city. "The low tank levels are a result of equipment malfunctions and water loss from leaks."
The system is functioning and delivering water to the city, but it unable to keep up with demand due to the loss from the leaks.
"We must all do our part to conserve. Our crews are working non stop to restore full service but we need the help of our customers," according to the press release. "We will do our best to provide information and until further notice your efforts to conserve water are greatly appreciated and essential."
Any residents that notice a leak are encouraged to call 940-328-7865 and report the issue to get it resolved.
The city distributed bottles of Crazy Water to residents Wednesday and Thursday afternoon at the Mineral Wells Center of Life, and is working on plans to distribute Friday and Saturday as well, Mayor Regan Wallace Johnson said.
A warming station will also be set up at Well of Life Church beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.
