MINERAL WELLS — New Walmart Manager Taylor Fichtner said he aspires to play a community role similar to that of his late, popular predecessor.
“We miss Gary,” Fichtner said of Gary Smith, who passed a few weeks ago after 30 years with the retailer, the past four or so in Mineral Wells.
“Gary was heavily involved in the community,” Fichtner said, describing how Smith would steer Walmart Foundation grants to local entities. “He had a passion for giving money and giving merchandise to the nonprofits that deal with children.”
Fichtner, who assumed the head role earlier this month, spent the past two years as co-manager at a Hulen Street Walmart in Fort Worth. Before that, he worked 20 years with Home Depot.
“This is my third store for Walmart, and hopefully I’ll get to stay here for a while and make a lasting impact on the store and the community,” he said.
Fichtner and his wife, Andrea, have been married 12 years and are parents of two children.
