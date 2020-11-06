Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
OCT. 31
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of SW 2nd Ave., 2:21 a.m. Female arrested during traffic stop for possession of illegal narcotics.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 8:27 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 2300 block of NW 1st Ave., 11:46 a.m. Male turned in a suspicious painting.
• THEFT - 700 block of SW 10th St., 2:59 p.m. Male reported someone stole his bicycle from his front yard.
• INFORMATION - 900 block of SW 25th St., 3:57 p.m. Female subject reported someone stole her identity.
• HARASSMENT - 1100 block of SW 5th Ave., 4:13 p.m. Male was scammed out of money using a social media site.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:59 p.m. Theft by shoplift under $100.
• INFORMATION - 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:03 p.m. Male found in possession of marijuana and later detained for expressing suicidal ideas.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 1400 block of NW 1st Ave., 5:52 p.m. Female refused to relinquish custody of children to father per court order.
• WRECK - 3400 block of NE 10th St., 7:23 p.m.
NOV. 1
• HIT AND RUN - Northeast 21st Avenue, 1:23 a.m.
• WRECK - 800 block of SE 12th St., 9:34 a.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2100 block of N. Oak Ave., 8:36 a.m. Male reported two juveniles were asleep in his ice container.
• INFORMATION - 1200 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:23 a.m. Information report regarding possible retaliation.
• THEFT - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 12;50 p.m. Male reported a handgun stolen from his residence.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 400 block of Shady Oak Circle, 2:55 p.m. Female reported teenagers had been trespassing on her property.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 300 block of SW 14th St., 8:17 p.m. Male subject arrested on county warrants and for possession of illegal narcotics.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 400 block of NE 24th Ave., 8:35 p.m. Male reports child custody issue.
NOV. 2
• WRECK - 100 block of SE MLK Blvd., 1:02 a.m. Male arrested after fleeing the scene of an accident.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of NW 6th St., 1:52 a.m. Anonymous person reported physical disturbance.
• WELFARE CHECK - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:03 a.m. Warrant arrest.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 7:51 a.m. Found property.
• WELFARE CHECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:48 p.m. Female made multiple 911 calls requesting transportation, then reported some of her possessions being stolen.
• WRECK - FM 1195 & Harvey Road, 1:57 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 600 block of SW 18th St., 2:23 p.m. House was burglarized.
• INFORMATION - 1500 block of Ranger Highway, 2:44 p.m. Child custody information report.
• HARASSMENT - 900 block of SW 17th St., 2:11 p.m. Female reported possible harassment.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1700 block of SE 6th Ave., 2:35 p.m. Male reported his vehicle was burglarized and a firearm stolen.
• GUN SHOTS - 200 block of SE 6th St., 4:28 p.m. Shots fired call resulted in recovery of six spent shell casings.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of NW 25th St., 9:05 p.m. Female reported domestic incident with male at residence.
NOV. 3
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1900 block of SE 1st St., 4:32 a.m. Contact led to arrest of male.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 600 block of NW 9th St., 9:16 a.m. Male reported the mother of his child and her father interfered with child custody over the weekend.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of Knight Road, 9:51 a.m. Abandoned boat red tagged.
• THEFT - 400 block of SW 5th St., 10:44 a.m. Delivered packages reported stolen.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of Hood Road, 11:59 a.m. Port-a-potty was damaged.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:34 p.m. Male trespassed from retail store.
• WRECK - SW4th Ave. and SW 2nd St., 2:57 p.m.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 100 block of NE 15th St., 3:17 p.m.
• HARASSMENT - 200 block of Autumn Hill Drive, 3:01 p.m. Female reported being harassed via social media.
• THEFT - 600 block of Pasadena Blvd., 3:12 p.m. Couple had property stolen.
• MUTUAL AID - 1200 block of SW 12th St., 5:06 p.m. Deceased person on the southwest part of town.
• WRECK - 3400 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 6 p.m.
• THEFT - 500 block of SE 3rd St., 5:38 p.m. Male subject had jacket and bag stolen from his motorcycle.
• STOLEN VEHICLE - 600 block of SW 21st St., 5:44 p.m. Male reported truck stolen.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2700 block of N. Murco Drive, 9:52 p.m. Vehicle went off of the roadway and damaged a mailbox.
NOV. 4
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SE 2nd Ave., 1:11 p.m. Male arrested for warrants and illegal contraband.
• ASSAULT - 2100 block of NE 2nd St., 1:14 a.m. Male assaulted female.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:01 a.m. Male failed to pay for item and criminally trespassed on property.
• WRECK - 100 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:12 p.m.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:11 a.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning after failing to pay for soda.
• THEFT - 1800 block of SE 20th St., 3:16 p.m. Female’s cell phone was stolen from her.
• WRECK - 700 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:17 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 700 block of Brazos Drive, 8:10 p.m. Male burglarized a home.
• THREATS - 500 block of SW 19th St., 8:53 p.m.
• FRAUD - 200 block of NW 33rd St., 5:25 p.m. Male reported being scammed by someone who pretended to be with AT&T.
NOV. 5
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 400 block of SW 4th Ave., 5:44 a.m. Vehicle reported abandoned on SW 4th Ave.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 600 block of NW 5th St., 8:15 a.m. Firearm stolen from vehicle console.
• INFORMATION - 700 block of SW 17th St., 9:10 a.m. Male reported his lost phone was pinging on his iPhone app.
• SHOPLIFTING - 200 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 10:41 a.m. Theft by shoplift.
• WARRANTS - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:30 p.m. Male arrested on warrant after evading arrest in a vehicle.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:05 p.m. Women stole merchandise from a local store.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 1:44 p.m. Male and female argued.
• HIT AND RUN - 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 2;03 p.m.
• ATTEMPTED SUICIDE - 1700 block of SE 10th St., 3:37 p.m. Male took a bunch of medication in hopes to harm himself.
• WRECK - 12000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 6:20 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1900 block of SE 13th St., 7:26 p.m. Parents concerned about possible sexual assault of a child.
• WRECK - 1500 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:48 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:26 p.m. Male found property.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 7:58 p.m. Female reported assault from neighbor.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:43 p.m. Male reported altercation between several males.
NOV. 6
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of SE 4th Ave., 12:35 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male driver for felony possession of firearm.
• INFORMATION - 1600 block of N. Oak Ave., 7:39 a.m. Female reported a vehicle was traveling at unsafe speed when she was walking her child to bus stop.
• TRAFFIC HAZARD - 1400 block of NE 23rd St., 8:09 a.m. Male subject stopped walking and threw drugs and evaded police.
• THEFT - 100 block of SW 3rd St., 9:12 a.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning from business.
• WRECK - 200 block of SW 1st Ave., 1:17 p.m.
• THEFT - 1000 block of SW 7th Ave., 1 p.m. Male reported items stolen from his yard during the night.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 1400 block of SE 3rd St., 1:28 p.m. A red-tagged vehicle was towed.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 300 block of SW 8th St., 3:37 p.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning from residence.
• WRECK - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 4:27 p.m.
• WRECK - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 4:30 p.m.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 5:55 p.m. Cell phone was located at City Park.
• THEFT - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 6:17 p.m. Male had items stolen from his apartment.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 1000 block of SW 5th Ave., 6:48 p.m. A vehicle was taken from residence without permission.
• HIT AND RUN - 1300 block of SE 20th St., 5:14 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2200 block of NE 1st Ave., 6:47 p.m. Male reported car parts stolen out of yard.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2020.
OCT. 30
• THREATS - Weatherford city limits, 1:36 p.m. Male reported someone threatened to kill him and his wife and attempted to run him off the road multiple times.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 3:16 p.m. Boxes of THC e-cigarette cartridges found inside the vehicle.
• ASSAULT - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 9:45 a.m. Fight broke out between two juvenile students.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 9:23 p.m. Information report.
• HIT AND RUN - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 2:29 p.m. Male reported a care collided with his in a parking lot and left without exchanging information.
OCT. 31
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 12:11 a.m. Female reported an ex had threatened to shoot her.
• DISTURBANCE - 1200 block of Elmira Drive, 8:08 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated and taken into custody.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of Zion Hill Road, 11:30 p.m. Male reported a brick hit his front windshield.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of S. Main St., 12:28 a.m. Driver was found to be intoxicated.
• DISTURBANCE - 2000 block of Tin Top Road, 1:35 a.m. Three males arrested for public intoxication.
• HIT AND RUN - 700 block of Adams Drive, 9:42 a.m. Female reported someone had damaged her vehicle.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of Sherry Court, 10:19 p.m. Woman transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1500 block of Bankhead Highway, 8:03 p.m. Person inside a vehicle found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
NOV. 1
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 12:38 a.m. Parties separated after an apparent assault.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 9:35 p.m. One female struck another during an argument.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 12:55 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 11:19 a.m. Male reported being assaulted by a family member with a baseball bat.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1200 block of S. Main St., 3:15 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated and investigation determined he had struck another vehicle in the drive-thru of a business.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1900 block of Wall St., 6 p.m. Male transported to a hospital for evaluation.
NOV. 2
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 12:33 a.m. Female found to be in mental distress and transported for treatment.
• ALARM - 200 block of FM 730, 1:59 a.m. Glass doors of a business found broken.
• DISTURBANCE - 100 block of Otto Drive, 10:36 p.m. A large crowd of 50 people ages 16-22 were located.
• BURGLARY - 1800 block of Barnett Drive, 2:29 a.m. Building found broken into and various items stolen.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 300 block of Waltzing Brook Court, 8 a.m. Male reported items stolen from his vehicle.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of Wellington Trail, 8:53 a.m. Male reported two vehicles were burglarized.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of Wellington Trail, 6:13 a.m. Male reported a handgun stolen from his vehicle.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1800 block of Barnett Drive, 10:41 a.m. Male reported someone broke into his vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 400 block of N. Alamo St., 9:20 a.m. Male reported someone driving recklessly on his property.
• FRAUD - 1200 block of Vine St., 3 p.m. Woman reported a suspect called claiming she had a warrant and asked for payment in the form of green dot cards.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 3 p.m. Female reported she got a letter saying someone had opened a business account in her name.
• WARRANTS - 200 block of S. Waco St., 3:20 p.m. Party involved in accident determined to have active warrant out of Fort Worth PD. Methamphetamine and pipe were found in vehicle.
• ACCIDENT - 1700 block of Bethel Road, 8:20 p.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.
• THEFT - 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 6:05 p.m. Female reported a man had stolen property.
NOV. 3
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 7:03 p.m. Female reported someone stole money from her PayPal account for a phone she bought that they failed to ship.
• ASSAULT - 1000 block of S. Main St., 2 p.m. Female reported she was made aware of an assault to a juvenile female near the 2100 block of Bethel Road.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 9:45 p.m. Male reported he was assaulted and robbed by two individuals at a residence in White Settlement.
• MEDICAL EMERGENCY - Weatherford city limits, 5:26 p.m. Officers located a female who was pronounced deceased at the location.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of N. Boundary St., 11:02 p.m. Driver arrested on outstanding warrants.
• DRUG POSSESSION - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:06 p.m. Male found to be in possession of THC cartridge.
• STREET CRIMES - 800 block of W. Water St., 6:09 p.m. Investigation conducted by Weatherford Street Crimes Unit.
NOV. 4
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:35 p.m. Female reported to be exploited out of a large sum of money by a male.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 7:32 p.m. Male reported he was assaulted by a female.
NOV. 5
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 6 p.m. Male reportedly stole a wallet with credit and debit cards as well as cash from a female.
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 12:44 a.m. Female was creating a disturbance and found to have intentionally struck a child while intoxicated.
