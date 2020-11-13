Police lights

Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 7-Nov. 13, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

 

NOV. 7

• INFORMATION - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:30 p.m. Business reported female asleep in bathroom.

• INFORMATION - 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:57 a.m. Civil matter.

• THEFT - 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:19 a.m. Outdoor decorations stolen from business.

• WRECK - 300 block of SW 1st St., 1:18 p.m.

• WRECK - 400 block of W. Hubbard St., 3:01 p.m.

• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of SE 6th St., 3:21 p.m.

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:52 p.m. Male arrested for assault.

 

NOV. 8

• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 9:17 a.m. Male stole merchandise from department store.

• FRAUD - 1100 block of SE 16th St., 1:44 p.m. Male and female were victims of a scam.

• INFORMATION - 300 block of NW 10th St., 7:56 p.m. Female reported her mother broke into her apartment.

• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 11:22 p.m. Juvenile female ran away from home.

• INFORMATION - 600 block of W. Hubbard St., 11:59 p.m. Old high school broken into.

 

NOV. 9

• INFORMATION - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:37 a.m. Male and female got into verbal argument.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of NW 4th Ave., 2 a.m.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 700 block of SE 6th Ave., 3:27 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 900 block of SW 20th St., 8:01 a.m. Female reported her daughter was having a mental health episode.

• WRECK - 2700 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 10:13 a.m.

• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 400 block of SW 5th Ave., 10:08 a.m. Female reported her child ran away.

• THEFT - 3000 block of Airport Road, 4:32 p.m. Female reported property missing form burned down residence.

• WRECK - 3500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 6:44 p.m.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of SE 14th St., 8:58 p.m. Male subject arrested for illegal narcotics during traffic stop.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of SE 12th Ave., 8:37 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.

 

NOV. 10

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2500 block of SE 6th St., 4:54 a.m. Male subject arrested for evading and narcotics.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1600 block of N. Oak Ave., 7:56 a.m. Male reported motorcycle was tampered with overnight as if someone attempted to steal it.

• ANIMAL BITE - 100 block of FM 2256, 9:32 a.m. 

• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 200 block of SW 1st Ave., 1:37 p.m. Male subject given a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1900 block of SE 6th Ave., 12:54 p.m. Female assaulted causing bodily injury.

• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:32 p.m. Female reported having custody issues with the father of her children.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of S. Oak Ave., 3 p.m. Information only.

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of Travis Drive, 2:37 p.m. Female from MHMR was subdued by officers and transported to MHMR.

• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 4:07 p.m.

• WRECK - 600 block of SW 10th St., 4:13 p.m.

• MUTUAL ASSIST - 100 block of SW Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 7:56 p.m. Male transported to hospital and bike taken for safe keeping.

• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 400 block of SW 15th Ave., 9:13 p.m. Male subject was placed under arrest for public intoxication.

 

NOV. 11

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 500 block of NW 5th Ave., 7:01 a.m. Female reported vehicle broken into overnight.

• WRECK - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 8:03 a.m.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1100 block of NW 3rd Ave., 7:40 a.m. Vehicle was burglarized during the night.

• INFORMATION - 1300 block of NW 3rd Ave., 9:12 a.m. Female reported a male moved her camera from her porch to her mailbox during the night.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 400 block of NW 8th St., 10:34 a.m. Vehicle burglarized during the night.

• INFORMATION - 2100 block of SE 23rd Ave., 10:40 a.m. Fraudulent use of identifying information.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1100 block of NW 4th Ave., 11:08 a.m. Female and male reported vehicles being burglarized during the night.

• INFORMATION - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:52 a.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning from a retail store.

• WRECK - 600 block of SW 1st St., 12:06 p.m.

• THEFT - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. blvd., 1:35 p.m. An apartment was burglarized.

• ASSAULT - 1400 block of SE 12th Ave., 1:29 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by spouse.

• THREATS - 1000 block of SE 13th St., 1:53 p.m. Female reported a verbal altercation between her and her son.

• STOLEN VEHICLE - 2000 block of SW 10th St., 2:27 p.m. Female reported vehicle stolen.

• INFORMATION - SE 14th Ave., 4:06 p.m. Civil dispute over lawn equipment.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 500 block of NW 4th St., 4:22 p.m. Female reported keys stolen from vehicle during the night and camera stolen from house.

• INFORMATION - 2500 block of SE 6th St., 4:08 p.m. Information report regarding possible identity theft.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 700 block of SE 6th Ave., 5:35 p.m.

• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 5:41 p.m. Juvenile located prior to report.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of NE 1st Ave., 7:56 p.m.

 

NOV. 12

• WARRANTS - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:58 a.m. Warrant arrest.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:35 a.m. Traffic stop led to vehicle being towed.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 500 block of NW 15th St., 10:48 a.m. Female’s vehicle was burglarized.

• INFORMATION - 500 block of Pickett St., 11:09 a.m. Civil matter.

• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:03 p.m. Female reported her purse stolen.

• HIT AND RUN - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 5:20 p.m.

• THEFT - 1600 block of SE 24th Ave., 5:22 p.m.

• TRAFFIC HAZARD - 3400 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 5:39 p.m. Male stole vehicles from his girlfriend and then intentionally crashed it into a tree.

• INTERFERENCE - 1900 block of SE 12th St., 8:58 p.m. Male subject found to be in possession of stolen motorcycle. Subject also found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.

• INFORMATION - 300 block of Shady Oak Circle, 10:25 p.m. Information report.

 

NOV. 13

• LOST PROPERTY - 2500 block of SE 15th St., 9:15 a.m. Information report.

• FRAUD - 1500 block of SE 19th Ave., 8:35 a.m. Information report.

• FOUND PROPERTY - 1500 block of SE 1st St., 3:54 p.m. Phone found in patrol car.

• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:25 p.m. Female cited for criminal attempt.

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of SE 19th St., 4:30 p.m. Information report.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 600 block of Harvey Road, 7:40 p.m. Male and female criminally trespassed from a residence.

• THEFT - 100 block of FM 1821, 5:14 p.m. Female committed theft.

• FRAUD - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 7:26 p.m. Male used counterfeit money.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 10:41 p.m. Gun stolen out of vehicle while at school event.

• THEFT - 2400 block of NW 2nd Ave., 11:39 p.m. Male reported money was taken out of his wallet.

 

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 6-Nov. 12, 2020.

 

NOV. 6

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of College Park Drive, 3:46 p.m. Female reported someone slashed her tire.

• SOLICITATION OF MINOR - 100 block of Meadow View Drive, 3:26 p.m. Report of unknown subject requesting photographs of a juvenile female through text messages.

• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:26 p.m. Man reported someone took wheels and tires from his truck with agreement to pay and did not.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 7:03 p.m. Juvenile female reported she was grabbed by her throat and pushed backwards.

• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 7:37 p.m. Man assaulted a female, then hung up the phone when she tried to call 911.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of N. Elm St., 7:35 p.m. Occupants found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:58 p.m. Male reported his vehicle was struck by another in a private parking lot.

 

NOV. 7

• TRAFFIC HAZARD - 800 block of W. Interstate 20 South Service Road, 12:36 a.m. Abandoned vehicle was partially in roadway, and impounded.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of E. Oak St., 11:31 p.m. Driver and passenger both found to be intoxicated.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of Fuller Drive, 5:30 p.m. Man fled from police, then arrested for public intoxication and evading arrest.

• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:14 p.m. Male reported female struck him in the face with her purse.

• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 11:49 a.m. Theft suspect fled the scene, then was located and arrested, and stolen property recovered.

• THEFT - 300 block of Jennifer Court, 7:26 a.m. Male reported his truck was burglarized in front of his home.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2000 block of S. Main St., 9:53 p.m. Man arrested for public intoxication.

 

NOV. 8

• UNATTENDED FIREARMS - 1 Courthouse Square, 6:18 p.m. Officers confiscated two firearms left unattended on courthouse lawn.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:06 p.m. Man arrested for public intoxication and possession of a glass pipe containing methamphetamine.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of S. Brazos St., 12:26 a.m. Driver found to have active warrant.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of Timber Creek Drive, 11;30 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of three open alcohol containers.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 900 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:19 a.m. Driver thought to be intoxicated, but released after further investigation revealed he was not.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of Oakridge Drive, 7 a.m. Male reported windows in two of his vehicles were broken.

• WRECK - 700 block of W. Spring St., 5 a.m. Driver hit a mailbox pillar, and driver was found to be intoxicated.

• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 7:28 p.m. Woman stated an individual was denying her son his personal property.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of E. Park Ave., 4:13 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.

• STOLEN VEHICLE - 2200 block of Browder Lane, 8:44 p.m. Male reported a truck and trailer were gone.

 

NOV. 9

• THEFT - 2100 block of Holly Oaks Lane, 7:20 a.m. Male reported his motorcycle was stolen.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Garner Road, 12:01 p.m. Smoking pipe with methamphetamine found inside the vehicle.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:02 p.m. Female reported someone pried open her front door.

• BURGLARY - 200 block of Atwood Court, 6 p.m. Juvenile male entered a vacant residence and left without taking anything.

• BOND VIOLATION - Weatherford city limits, 7:20 p.m. Officer was advised that a male contacted a female, violating a bond condition.

• ANIMAL SHOT - 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:36 p.m. Male reported his cat was intentionally shot and killed.

 

NOV. 10

• THREATS - Weatherford city limits, 12:29 p.m. Female reported a juvenile published intimate material on a social media platform.

• INVASIVE RECORDING - Weatherford city limits, 11:20 a.m. School counselor reported she received a complaint from a juvenile that she believed she was recorded without her permission.

• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 3:57 p.m. Female reported her former roommate hit her in the face.

• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - Weatherford city limits, 4:43 p.m. Female juvenile was located and arrested, and found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

• THEFT - 400 block of Edna St., 5:05 p.m. Male reported someone took his power-washer from his house.

• DRUGS - 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:45 p.m. Driver was seen inhaling air duster and arrested.

 

NOV. 11

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Front St., 11:39 a.m. Male reported the back window of his truck was damaged.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 7:30 a.m. Male reported someone stole multiple items from two company vehicles.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of S. Main St., 5:12 a.m. Driver attempted to elude officers, and was found to have active warrants and be in possession of methamphetamine.

• THEFT - 300 block of Interstate 20, 3:20 p.m. Female reported a male stole several pieces of clothing without owner’s consent.

• WRECK - 2000 block of N. Rusk St., 6:59 p.m. Pedestrian struck by vehicle, which fled the scene, and had injuries to head and arms.

• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 7:40 p.m. Male reported a known suspect opened a loan in his name without his permission.

• HIT AND RUN - 2100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:06 p.m. Male reported he was rear-ended and the other vehicle left the scene.

• THEFT - 400 block of Adams Drive, 3:25 p.m. Female reported a diamond bracelet stolen.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of S. Bowie St., 1:37 p.m. Officers determined no offense had occurred.

 

NOV. 12

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:02 a.m. Female reported her teenage daughter assaulted a 10year-old boy.

• STOLEN VEHICLE - 700 block of Anderson St., 2:30 p.m. Female reported her vehicle was taken without her consent and had not been returned.

• THEFT - 300 block of Bonita St., 11:30 a.m. Female reported someone had removed the front grill molding from her vehicle.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 10:19 p.m. Driver found to have parole warrants and was in possession of methamphetamine.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of S. Main St., 11:52 p.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.

