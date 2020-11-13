Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 7-Nov. 13, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
NOV. 7
• INFORMATION - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:30 p.m. Business reported female asleep in bathroom.
• INFORMATION - 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:57 a.m. Civil matter.
• THEFT - 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:19 a.m. Outdoor decorations stolen from business.
• WRECK - 300 block of SW 1st St., 1:18 p.m.
• WRECK - 400 block of W. Hubbard St., 3:01 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of SE 6th St., 3:21 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:52 p.m. Male arrested for assault.
NOV. 8
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 9:17 a.m. Male stole merchandise from department store.
• FRAUD - 1100 block of SE 16th St., 1:44 p.m. Male and female were victims of a scam.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of NW 10th St., 7:56 p.m. Female reported her mother broke into her apartment.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 11:22 p.m. Juvenile female ran away from home.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of W. Hubbard St., 11:59 p.m. Old high school broken into.
NOV. 9
• INFORMATION - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:37 a.m. Male and female got into verbal argument.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of NW 4th Ave., 2 a.m.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 700 block of SE 6th Ave., 3:27 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 900 block of SW 20th St., 8:01 a.m. Female reported her daughter was having a mental health episode.
• WRECK - 2700 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 10:13 a.m.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 400 block of SW 5th Ave., 10:08 a.m. Female reported her child ran away.
• THEFT - 3000 block of Airport Road, 4:32 p.m. Female reported property missing form burned down residence.
• WRECK - 3500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 6:44 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of SE 14th St., 8:58 p.m. Male subject arrested for illegal narcotics during traffic stop.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of SE 12th Ave., 8:37 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.
NOV. 10
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2500 block of SE 6th St., 4:54 a.m. Male subject arrested for evading and narcotics.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1600 block of N. Oak Ave., 7:56 a.m. Male reported motorcycle was tampered with overnight as if someone attempted to steal it.
• ANIMAL BITE - 100 block of FM 2256, 9:32 a.m.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 200 block of SW 1st Ave., 1:37 p.m. Male subject given a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1900 block of SE 6th Ave., 12:54 p.m. Female assaulted causing bodily injury.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:32 p.m. Female reported having custody issues with the father of her children.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of S. Oak Ave., 3 p.m. Information only.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of Travis Drive, 2:37 p.m. Female from MHMR was subdued by officers and transported to MHMR.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 4:07 p.m.
• WRECK - 600 block of SW 10th St., 4:13 p.m.
• MUTUAL ASSIST - 100 block of SW Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 7:56 p.m. Male transported to hospital and bike taken for safe keeping.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 400 block of SW 15th Ave., 9:13 p.m. Male subject was placed under arrest for public intoxication.
NOV. 11
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 500 block of NW 5th Ave., 7:01 a.m. Female reported vehicle broken into overnight.
• WRECK - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 8:03 a.m.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1100 block of NW 3rd Ave., 7:40 a.m. Vehicle was burglarized during the night.
• INFORMATION - 1300 block of NW 3rd Ave., 9:12 a.m. Female reported a male moved her camera from her porch to her mailbox during the night.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 400 block of NW 8th St., 10:34 a.m. Vehicle burglarized during the night.
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of SE 23rd Ave., 10:40 a.m. Fraudulent use of identifying information.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1100 block of NW 4th Ave., 11:08 a.m. Female and male reported vehicles being burglarized during the night.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:52 a.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning from a retail store.
• WRECK - 600 block of SW 1st St., 12:06 p.m.
• THEFT - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. blvd., 1:35 p.m. An apartment was burglarized.
• ASSAULT - 1400 block of SE 12th Ave., 1:29 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by spouse.
• THREATS - 1000 block of SE 13th St., 1:53 p.m. Female reported a verbal altercation between her and her son.
• STOLEN VEHICLE - 2000 block of SW 10th St., 2:27 p.m. Female reported vehicle stolen.
• INFORMATION - SE 14th Ave., 4:06 p.m. Civil dispute over lawn equipment.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 500 block of NW 4th St., 4:22 p.m. Female reported keys stolen from vehicle during the night and camera stolen from house.
• INFORMATION - 2500 block of SE 6th St., 4:08 p.m. Information report regarding possible identity theft.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 700 block of SE 6th Ave., 5:35 p.m.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 5:41 p.m. Juvenile located prior to report.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of NE 1st Ave., 7:56 p.m.
NOV. 12
• WARRANTS - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:58 a.m. Warrant arrest.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:35 a.m. Traffic stop led to vehicle being towed.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 500 block of NW 15th St., 10:48 a.m. Female’s vehicle was burglarized.
• INFORMATION - 500 block of Pickett St., 11:09 a.m. Civil matter.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:03 p.m. Female reported her purse stolen.
• HIT AND RUN - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 5:20 p.m.
• THEFT - 1600 block of SE 24th Ave., 5:22 p.m.
• TRAFFIC HAZARD - 3400 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 5:39 p.m. Male stole vehicles from his girlfriend and then intentionally crashed it into a tree.
• INTERFERENCE - 1900 block of SE 12th St., 8:58 p.m. Male subject found to be in possession of stolen motorcycle. Subject also found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of Shady Oak Circle, 10:25 p.m. Information report.
NOV. 13
• LOST PROPERTY - 2500 block of SE 15th St., 9:15 a.m. Information report.
• FRAUD - 1500 block of SE 19th Ave., 8:35 a.m. Information report.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1500 block of SE 1st St., 3:54 p.m. Phone found in patrol car.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:25 p.m. Female cited for criminal attempt.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of SE 19th St., 4:30 p.m. Information report.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 600 block of Harvey Road, 7:40 p.m. Male and female criminally trespassed from a residence.
• THEFT - 100 block of FM 1821, 5:14 p.m. Female committed theft.
• FRAUD - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 7:26 p.m. Male used counterfeit money.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 10:41 p.m. Gun stolen out of vehicle while at school event.
• THEFT - 2400 block of NW 2nd Ave., 11:39 p.m. Male reported money was taken out of his wallet.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 6-Nov. 12, 2020.
NOV. 6
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of College Park Drive, 3:46 p.m. Female reported someone slashed her tire.
• SOLICITATION OF MINOR - 100 block of Meadow View Drive, 3:26 p.m. Report of unknown subject requesting photographs of a juvenile female through text messages.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:26 p.m. Man reported someone took wheels and tires from his truck with agreement to pay and did not.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 7:03 p.m. Juvenile female reported she was grabbed by her throat and pushed backwards.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 7:37 p.m. Man assaulted a female, then hung up the phone when she tried to call 911.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of N. Elm St., 7:35 p.m. Occupants found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:58 p.m. Male reported his vehicle was struck by another in a private parking lot.
NOV. 7
• TRAFFIC HAZARD - 800 block of W. Interstate 20 South Service Road, 12:36 a.m. Abandoned vehicle was partially in roadway, and impounded.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of E. Oak St., 11:31 p.m. Driver and passenger both found to be intoxicated.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of Fuller Drive, 5:30 p.m. Man fled from police, then arrested for public intoxication and evading arrest.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:14 p.m. Male reported female struck him in the face with her purse.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 11:49 a.m. Theft suspect fled the scene, then was located and arrested, and stolen property recovered.
• THEFT - 300 block of Jennifer Court, 7:26 a.m. Male reported his truck was burglarized in front of his home.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2000 block of S. Main St., 9:53 p.m. Man arrested for public intoxication.
NOV. 8
• UNATTENDED FIREARMS - 1 Courthouse Square, 6:18 p.m. Officers confiscated two firearms left unattended on courthouse lawn.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:06 p.m. Man arrested for public intoxication and possession of a glass pipe containing methamphetamine.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of S. Brazos St., 12:26 a.m. Driver found to have active warrant.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of Timber Creek Drive, 11;30 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of three open alcohol containers.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 900 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:19 a.m. Driver thought to be intoxicated, but released after further investigation revealed he was not.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of Oakridge Drive, 7 a.m. Male reported windows in two of his vehicles were broken.
• WRECK - 700 block of W. Spring St., 5 a.m. Driver hit a mailbox pillar, and driver was found to be intoxicated.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 7:28 p.m. Woman stated an individual was denying her son his personal property.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of E. Park Ave., 4:13 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.
• STOLEN VEHICLE - 2200 block of Browder Lane, 8:44 p.m. Male reported a truck and trailer were gone.
NOV. 9
• THEFT - 2100 block of Holly Oaks Lane, 7:20 a.m. Male reported his motorcycle was stolen.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Garner Road, 12:01 p.m. Smoking pipe with methamphetamine found inside the vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:02 p.m. Female reported someone pried open her front door.
• BURGLARY - 200 block of Atwood Court, 6 p.m. Juvenile male entered a vacant residence and left without taking anything.
• BOND VIOLATION - Weatherford city limits, 7:20 p.m. Officer was advised that a male contacted a female, violating a bond condition.
• ANIMAL SHOT - 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:36 p.m. Male reported his cat was intentionally shot and killed.
NOV. 10
• THREATS - Weatherford city limits, 12:29 p.m. Female reported a juvenile published intimate material on a social media platform.
• INVASIVE RECORDING - Weatherford city limits, 11:20 a.m. School counselor reported she received a complaint from a juvenile that she believed she was recorded without her permission.
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 3:57 p.m. Female reported her former roommate hit her in the face.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - Weatherford city limits, 4:43 p.m. Female juvenile was located and arrested, and found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
• THEFT - 400 block of Edna St., 5:05 p.m. Male reported someone took his power-washer from his house.
• DRUGS - 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:45 p.m. Driver was seen inhaling air duster and arrested.
NOV. 11
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Front St., 11:39 a.m. Male reported the back window of his truck was damaged.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 7:30 a.m. Male reported someone stole multiple items from two company vehicles.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of S. Main St., 5:12 a.m. Driver attempted to elude officers, and was found to have active warrants and be in possession of methamphetamine.
• THEFT - 300 block of Interstate 20, 3:20 p.m. Female reported a male stole several pieces of clothing without owner’s consent.
• WRECK - 2000 block of N. Rusk St., 6:59 p.m. Pedestrian struck by vehicle, which fled the scene, and had injuries to head and arms.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 7:40 p.m. Male reported a known suspect opened a loan in his name without his permission.
• HIT AND RUN - 2100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:06 p.m. Male reported he was rear-ended and the other vehicle left the scene.
• THEFT - 400 block of Adams Drive, 3:25 p.m. Female reported a diamond bracelet stolen.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of S. Bowie St., 1:37 p.m. Officers determined no offense had occurred.
NOV. 12
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:02 a.m. Female reported her teenage daughter assaulted a 10year-old boy.
• STOLEN VEHICLE - 700 block of Anderson St., 2:30 p.m. Female reported her vehicle was taken without her consent and had not been returned.
• THEFT - 300 block of Bonita St., 11:30 a.m. Female reported someone had removed the front grill molding from her vehicle.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 10:19 p.m. Driver found to have parole warrants and was in possession of methamphetamine.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of S. Main St., 11:52 p.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.
