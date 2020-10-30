Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 24-30, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
OCT. 24
• BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE - 400 block of NW 23rd St., 11:01 a.m. Bass guitar stolen from vehicle.
• WRECK - 100 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:10 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 3400 block of NE 10th St., 2:10 p.m. Male subject passed away in his residence.
• ASSAULT - 2600 block of SW 9th Ave., 4:33 p.m. Male arrested for assault by contact, family violence.
OCT. 25
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of SE 7th Ave., 2:10 a.m. Male subject arrested on county warrant.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 2:20 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest.
• WRECK - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 3:55 a.m. Male arrested for illegal narcotics after wrecking his vehicle.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 900 block of SE 6th Ave., 4:40 a.m. Female was placed under arrest for public intoxication and resisting arrest search or transport.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 400 block of NW 9th St., 10:56 a.m. Male and female slashed tires on male’s rental vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of SE 3rd St., 12:38 p.m. Female reported damage to the undercarriage of her vehicle.
• HARASSMENT - 2500 block of SE 14th St., 4:41 p.m. Information report.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2200 block of SW 8th Ave., 7:06 p.m. Two males arrested during the traffic stop for illegal narcotics.
• WRECK - 400 block of NW 3rd Ave., 8:14 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of NW 3rd Ave., 8:31 p.m.
OCT. 26
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of NE 1st ave., 12:48 a.m.
• HOUSE CHECK - 100 block of SW 3rd St., 5 a.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.
• INFORMATION - 700 block of SW 4th Ave., 8:10 a.m. Male found deceased at residence.
• THEFT - 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:10 a.m. Two males stole beer from convenient store.
• CITIZEN ASSIST - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 11:21 a.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1300 block of SE 2nd St., 11:23 a.m. Information report.
• WRECK - Holly Rill Road and U.S. Highway 180, 1:17 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 400 block of SE 21st St., 12:35 p.m. Information report.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:34 p.m.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 2000 block of SE 11th St., 6:08 p.m. Male reporting female violating custody arrangement.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of Tournament Lane, 6:28 p.m. Two males got into a physical altercation.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:27 p.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of SE 1st St. Attendant reported two unknown males stole Ecigarettes from counter.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2000 block of NW 1st Ave., 11:29 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
OCT. 27
• BUSINESS ALARM - 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:04 a.m. Gas pump broken into at a convenience store.
• WRECK - 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 8:44 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of MH 379, 10:10 a.m. Card skimmer located at gas pump.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1500 block of S. Oak Ave., 10:27 a.m. Three cell phones found at local business.
• WELFARE CHECK - 200 block of SW 1st Ave., 8:16 a.m. Homeless female transported to MHMR.
• INFORMATION - 500 block of SW 21st St., 12:21 p.m. Female reported vehicle not returned by male who was supposed to repair it.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2400 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:38 p.m. A female subject was arrested for criminal trespass from a government building.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:42 p.m. Report of male who stole items from a business.
• WRECK - 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:55 p.m.
OCT. 28
• ASSAULT - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 10:09 a.m. Female reported being assaulted by her boyfriend.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 2300 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:09 p.m. Female wishes to criminally trespass ex-boyfriend from her home.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2000 block of SW 4th Ave., 11:10 p.m. Four criminal trespass warnings issued to family members after call for service.
OCT. 29
• ALARM - 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:43 a.m. Gas pump vandalized.
• WRECK - 1100 block of W. Hubbard St., 11:59 a.m. Unauthorized use of vehicle report after vehicle was found crashed.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 11:38 a.m. Male subject stole merchandise from business.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:52 p.m. Two females sexually assaulted.
• FRAUD - 2900 block of SE 5th St., 7:28 p.m. Female reports fraud from joint bank account.
OCT. 30
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 400 block of Lincoln Ave., 4:34 a.m. Business reports two males entered facility without permission.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 9 a.m. Information report.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 3000 block of S. Murco Dr., 12:18 p.m.
• WARRANTS - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:51 p.m. Male subject arrested for theft warrant while trying to obtain door to door solicitor permit.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 1:49 p.m. Officers assisted in civil stand by.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of Lincoln Ave., 6:54 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male passenger for evading arrest or detention.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3100 block of NE 2nd St., 7:11 p.m. CO2 wall box ripped away from wall at a business.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 600 block of SW 15th Ave., 7:40 p.m. Male had two guns stolen from residence.
• DISTURBANCE - 1200 block of SE 16th St., 11:10 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 23-30, 2020.
OCT. 23
• WARRANTS - 300 block of N. Oakridge Drive, 11:35 a.m. 17-year-old male arrested for warrant.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 3:17 p.m. Woman reported family violence between she and her son.
• STREET CRIMES - 1500 block of Stetson Drive, 4:39 p.m. Weatherford Street Crimes Unit conducted investigation.
• WARRANTS - Weatherford city limits, 8:36 p.m. Male involved in a disturbance was arrested for outstanding warrant.
• ASSAULT - 200 block of Eureka St., 10:02 p.m. 14-year-old female had been slapped by another 14-year-old male.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of N. Denton St., 11:33 p.m. Driver arrested for intoxication and found to be in possession of marijuana.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 10:10 p.m. Female reported a juvenile female struck her in the face and knee.
OCT. 24
• THREATS - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:30 a.m. Man reported to be asking hotel occupants for drugs, and paraphernalia was located in his clothing.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:26 p.m. Female reported fraudulent use of identifying information.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 11:07 p.m. Female reported a relative pulled her hair.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of N. Denton St., 11:13 p.m. Two pipes with cocaine and methamphetamine residue found.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2300 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 6:45 p.m. Driver arrested for warrant out of Tarrant County.
• THEFT - 1800 block of Rayna Drive, 11:47 a.m. Male reported an ice chest stolen from his vehicle.
• ASSAULT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:25 p.m. Traffic incident led to female yelling at another driver, then throwing her cell phone and shoving her backward into her seat. The female then left the scene.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of Meadow Vista Circle, 5:18 p.m. 74-year-old found deceased at residence.
OCT. 25
• TRAFFIC STOP - Bethel Road and Interstate 20, 2:10 a.m. Driver arrested for suspended license.
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 500 block of W. BB Fielder Road, 1:37 p.m. Male found to be in possession of CBD.
• ASSAULT - 300 block of E. Lee St., 8:40 p.m. Woman reported another female threw an alcoholic beverage at her.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of E. 5th St., 11:12 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of controlled substance.
• MENTAL DISTRESS - 700 block of E. Anderson St., 11:20 p.m. Male transported to a hospital for treatment.
OCT. 26
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:09 a.m. Man arrested for public intoxication.
• LOST PROPERTY - Weatherford city limits, 7:16 a.m. Male reported placing a firearm on the back of his vehicle and driving off.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of Alford Drive, 3 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of used methamphetamine pipe.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2000 block of Bethel Road, 7:18 p.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.
OCT. 27
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1400 block of Clear Lake Road, 10 p.m. Driver and passenger were in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• HIT AND RUN - 1200 block of Interstate 20, 2:30 a.m. Driver reported his semi truck was hit while it was parked.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 700 block of Narrow St., 10:06 a.m. Male reported items taken from his toolbox.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:29 p.m. Male reported the title of a vehicle he purchased was never obtained and a lien is still on the vehicle.
• THEFT - 2100 block of Ridgecrest Drive, 1:50 p.m. Male reported he sold a lawn mower but was never paid for it.
• HIT AND RUN - 1800 block of S. Main St., 12:04 p.m.Man reported a known vehicle collided with his, and the driver failed to stop and provide information.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:56 p.m. Female reported a suspect attempted to claim unemployment benefits and open a loan using her information.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1400 block of Ball St., 6:49 p.m. Man arrested for recklessly discharging a firearm in the direction of houses.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:57 p.m. Employee arrested for stealing from the business.
OCT. 28
• HIT AND RUN - 1500 block of E. I-20, 1:28 a.m. Male reported being struck by a vehicle was he was walking, and was transported to a hospital.
• THEFT - 1200 block of Clear Lake Drive, 1:44 p.m. Female reported her trailer was stolen from the parking lot of a business.
• THEFT - 1100 block of Palo Pinto St., 1:10 p.m. Female reported make subject stayed at a bed and breakfast and left without paying for the room.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 2:09 p.m. Female reported being shoved to the ground by a male roommate.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 7:57 p.m. Driver found to have outstanding warrant.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 6:38 a.m. Male reported disturbance caused by his 14-year-old grandson. The juvenile was found to have assaulted his 11-year-old sister and detained.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 7:50 p.m. Juvenile female said she was assaulted by a known person.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of Cynthia Drive, 8:11 p.m. Female was transported to a hospital for treatment.
OCT. 29
• THEFT - 100 block of E. I-20, 3:30 p.m. Two portable generators reported stolen from property.
• ASSAULT - 1000 block of S. Main St., 5 p.m. Juvenile male reported being struck in the face.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 7:47 a.m. Man reported his wallet was stolen and the suspect attempted to use his debit card at a gas station.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:46 a.m. Female reported being assaulted by another female.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 9:15 a.m. Male reported someone used his personal information to file for unemployment.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:52 p.m. Male reported a trailer that was stolen had been found recovered in Corpus Christi.
• THEFT - 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 3 p.m. Male found to have outstanding warrant out of Dallas County.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:18 p.m. Male reported someone failed to register his new address with the state for an offense he had committed.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2100 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:48 p.m. Passenger found to be in possession of narcotics.
OCT. 30
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 800 block of Soapberry Drive, 3:52 a.m. Man arrested for criminal trespass and found to be in possession of THC.
