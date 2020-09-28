Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 25-28, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
SEPT. 25
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1300 block of SE 21st St., 1:12 a.m. Domestic disturbance between a male and female.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 7:27 a.m. Male and female involved in verbal domestic dispute.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:52 a.m. Female issued criminal trespass from business.
• WRECK - 1500 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:11 p.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1300 block of SE 12th St., 2:16 p.m. Female trespassed from residence.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 300 block of SE 19th St., 3:52 p.m. Suspicious person observed at vacant residence.
• HARASSMENT - NE 23rd St., 4:59 p.m. A male reportedly violated a criminal trespass warning.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of NW 25th St., 10:55 p.m. Information report regarding a possible domestic situation.
SEPT. 26
• WELFARE CHECK - 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 3:58 a.m. Information report regarding possible alcohol usage after hours at a local business.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of NE 21st Ave., 10:33 a.m. Narcotics located on a traffic stop.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 11:57 a.m. Male subject arrested for possession of illegal narcotics.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 4100 block of NE 5th St., 12:23 p.m. Female reported her house was burglarized.
• WRECK - Intersection of N. Oak Ave. and NW 23rd St., 6:02 p.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 3100 block of NE 2nd St., 10:03 p.m. Female trespassed from business.
• THREATS - City Park, 10:32 p.m. Male subject gets in physical altercation.
SEPT. 27
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of SE 25th Ave., 6:36 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• THREATS - 600 block of SE 28th Ave., 1:22 p.m. Female was arrested for assaulting male.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of SE 17th St., 3:01 p.m. Female found deceased.
• RECKLESS DRIVING - 600 block of NE 9th St., 5:02 p.m. Male arrested for reckless driving.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 900 block of Morton St., 8:22 p.m. Female was arrested for public intoxication.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2100 block of SE 18th St., 11:13 p.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass.
SEPT. 28
• INFORMATION - 4100 block of NE 5th St., 11:44 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding city warrants.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:02 p.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2100 block of SE 18th St., 6:42 p.m. Two females arrested for assault family violence.
• THREATS - 1900 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:47 p.m. Female assaulted.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 300 block of n. Oak Ave., 10:13 p.m. Female was issued a criminal trespass warning from local establishment.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 23-27, 2020
SEPT. 23
• HARASSMENT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:55 p.m. Female reported her ex-boyfriend was harassing her.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 12:01 a.m. Male reported a 58-year-old man had stolen over $1,100 of miscellaneous items from around his house in the past two weeks.
• THEFT - 900 block of Terry Trail, 7:48 p.m. Male reported a known 31-year-old female had taken his remote control car.
SEPT. 24
• UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT - 1500 block of N. Main St., 11:52 a.m. Female reported two unknown males unlawfully restrained her daughter at a business on Sept. 5 for a brief time.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 100 block of Diamond Ridge Lane, 4:32 p.m. Female reported an unknown person entered her vehicle and stole a wedding ring set, money and Apple Air Pods while the vehicle was parked in her driveway.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 8:37 a.m. Female reported an unknown individual ordered a service from her business and then filed a fraudulent claim on the transaction.
• DRUG POSSESSION - 700 block of N. Main St., 3:30 p.m. Drug paraphernalia found inside a vehicle and driver found to be in possession of over 39 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of THC.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of College Park Drive, 10:29 a.m. Female reported her locked vehicle was broken into and multiple items were stolen.
• THEFT OF VEHICLE - 1600 block of Remington Circle, 11:49 a.m. Female reported her ex-boyfriend took her vehicle without permission.
• HIT AND RUN - Heritage Park, 8 p.m. Female reported her Hyundai sedan was struck by a pickup truck, which fled the scene.
• BURGLARY - 700 block of N. Oakridge Drive, 8:05 a.m. Complainant reported two unknown males entered a building and stole PA speakers and chocolate.
SEPT. 25
• THEFT - 700 block of Ridgeway Blvd., 8:30 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect has removed tools from the toolbox of his work truck.
• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of S. Lamar St., 8:10 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect struck his Ford Escort without leaving identifying information.
• SOLICITATION OF A MINOR - Weatherford city limits, 10 a.m. Police received information of a possible solicitation of a minor.
• THEFT - 1900 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11 a.m. Business owner reported an unknown suspect removed a catalytic converter from her vehicle.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - 1100 block of Jameson St., 12:30 p.m. Female reported an unknown suspect used her debit card without permission.
• INDECENT ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 3:20 p.m. Female reported a known person forcefully grabbed her breast through her clothing without her permission.
SEPT. 26
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Ward St., 10:17 p.m. Driver admitted to consuming an alcoholic beverage and upon a sobriety test, was found to be driving while intoxicated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 9:21 p.m. Narcotics located inside vehicle and driver arrested for possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence. Passenger was arrested for outstanding warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
• WELFARE CHECK - 800 block of Bois D’Arc St., 10:38 p.m. Male found deceased inside a home.
• DRUG POSSESSION - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 3:09 p.m. Drug paraphernalia found and two males determined to be intoxicated and arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• HARASSMENT - Weatherford city limits, 6 p.m. Female reported a known male had been harassing her via text message for the past month after being told to stop contacting her.
• WARRANTS - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 5:54 p.m. Male found to have three warrants and placed under arrest.
• SIMPLE ASSAULT - 900 block of S. Main St., 10 p.m. Female reported being struck on top of her head by another female.
• THEFT OF SERVICE - 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:11 p.m. Female reported a man left the business without paying for his lip piercing.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of I-20 Service Road North, 8:51 p.m. Driver found to have slurred speech and a slight odor of alcohol, and arrested for driving while intoxicated.
SEPT. 27
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:49 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• THEFT - 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 5:56 p.m. Female reported an unknown male entered the store and stole approximately $1,220 worth of items.
