Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 29-31, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
AUG. 29
• MUTUAL ASSIST - 800 block of SW 4th Ave., 11:09 a.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:11 a.m. Female arrested on several assault charges after being found walking naked on the side of the roadway.
• THEFT - 300 block of NW 1st Ave., 1:20 p.m. An unknown person stolen an AC unit.
• WRECK - E. U.S. Highway 180 and Washington Ave., 3:04 p.m.
• FRAUD - 200 block of FM 1821, 1:27 p.m. Fraudulent prescriptions being called into pharmacies.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 1400 block NW 1st Ave., 5:55 p.m. Male and female in custody dispute.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 2900 block of SE 5th St., 10:47 p.m. Information report.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block FM 1821, 7:32 p.m. Male and female trespassed from Walmart.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 400 block of NE 6th Ave., 11:36 p.m.
AUG. 30
• HIT AND RUN - 300 block of SW 21st St., 2:46 a.m. Stop sign and telecommunications pedestal damaged by unknown vehicle.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:36 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 11:30 a.m. Narcotics located on disturbance.
• THEFT - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 12:01 p.m. Male reported items stolen off of his motorcycle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 2:45 p.m. Vehicle was vandalized during the night.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 400 block of SE 4th Ave., 8:19 p.m. Neighbors want male and female criminally trespassed from their residence.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:55 p.m. Female committed theft from Walmart.
AUG. 31
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 7700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:29 p.m. Unknown subject attempted to break into storage unit.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of SE 17th St., 2:19 p.m.
• THEFT - 1500 block of SE 1st St., 3:52 p.m. Laundry stolen from dryer at laundromat.
• THEFT - 600 block of NE 6th Ave., 4:24 p.m. Male reports firearm stolen from his residence.
• ATTEMPTED SUICIDE - 600 block of SE 20th St., 5:10 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of SW 25th Ave., 7:04 p.m.
• CITIZEN DISPUTE - 1400 block of NW 1st Ave., 5:46 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by another female.
• ASSAULT - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:22 p.m. Male reported he was assaulted at a local restaurant.
• HARASSMENT - 300 block of Long Drive, 9:09 p.m. Information report.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 28-30, 2020.
AUG. 28
• THEFT - 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 9:20 a.m. Man reported a catalytic converter was removed from a vehicle parked in his business driveway.
• SECURITY BREACH - 1200 block of S. Main St., 10:30 a.m. Complainant reported her business computer had the security breached and was taken over by hackers.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:48 a.m. Man reported an known male juvenile suspect caused damages to his vehicle.
• THEFT - 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 7:32 p.m. Complainant said an unknown male concealed merchandise and left a store without making any attempt to pay for it. Merchandise was valued at $124.
• WARRANT - 700 block of Adams Drive, 8:33 p.m. Female found to have multiple misdemeanor warrants out of Weatherford PD and placed under arrest.
AUG. 29
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2500 block of E. Interstate 20, 2:11 a.m. Man pulled over for reckless driving found to be intoxicated to the degree to not have normal use of mental or physical faculties due to alcohol.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 9 p.m. Complainant said he was assaulted by a known male.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 9:10 p.m.Man reported he left his wallet, containing his debit card, at a business. The man’s wife checked the bank account and learned the card had been used to purchase $103 at a local business. The complainant reported his driver’s license and social security card were also in the wallet.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 9:42 p.m. Female reported her boyfriend was in her face yelling at her and pushed her. Complainant said she was trying to call police when the boyfriend knocked her phone from her hand and left the scene.
AUG. 30
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2700 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 3:37 a.m. Driver found to have active warrants out of North Richland Hills and Galveston, and was also found in possession of a controlled substance.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 500 block of S. Waco St., 10:07 a.m.Female found to be under influence of narcotics and in possession of a glass pipe.
• THEFT - 500 block of Paloma St., 7:24 p.m. Man advised he had caught a man stealing wood from a home being built. Value of wood was estimated at $300.
• THEFT - 1400 block of Hanover St., 9:10 p.m. Man stated a known subject had entered his residence and removed tools, a computer and music equipment (combined total of $16,700) without his permission.
