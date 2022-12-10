Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.