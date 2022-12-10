PARKER COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck Friday evening on Interstate 20 near the Parker/Palo Pinto County line involving four 18-wheelers and a passenger vehicle.
DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said westbound traffic was moving slowly due to a previous crash in the area. Two 18-wheelers and a passenger car had slowed, but a third 18-wheeler failed to slow and struck the second 18-wheeler, causing it to hit the passenger vehicle. A fourth 18-wheeler then struck the vehicles ahead, causing a fire.
The driver of the third 18-wheeler died at the scene, with identification pending.
Another truck driver was transported to a Weatherford hospital, and the driver and passenger of the passenger vehicle were transported to a hospital in Fort Worth. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Two others involved were uninjured.
