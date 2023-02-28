MINERAL WELLS — Supporters of Clark Gardens and the Boyce Ditto Library can test their sleuthing skills and benefit both nonprofit groups during a murder mystery performance on March 11.
“Murder Fugettaboutit!” will include a spaghetti dinner and dessert for up to 200 inside the East Tent at the botanical gardens just east of Mineral Wells, at 567 Maddux Road.
“Our library staff will be the audience servers,” Library Coordinator Casey Slaughter said. “The actors will be moving in and out of the audience.”
The two-act, farcical Italian-themed show is set from 5-7 p.m.
It stars former Christian Community School theater teacher Michelle Friend and her actor husband, James, along with Blake and Tracy Lawhorn and Leonard Maddox.
Audience members will be asked to join detective Guido Linguini to detect the culprit who left Mickey Mozzarella murdered in his Maserati sports car.
Was it Godmother and crime family head Mama Lasagna, her bumbling son, Vinnie, or Vinnie’s wandering wife, Lola? Maybe it was Mama’s bodyguard, Giocomo.
“And the cast will have time to go around and visit people (between acts),” Slaughter said. “And they get to ask questions.”
Cost of the event is $25 per person. All tickets must be purchased in advance and can be found at www.clarkgardens.org or www.mineralwellstx.gov/98/Library
Ticket sales end March 6.
