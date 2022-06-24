MINERAL WELLS -- A public works department that's scattered across Mineral Wells should have a home in a year or so after the city council on Tuesday accepted the donation of a former gas plant.
The council also discussed two main elements of a 20-year plan it's undertaking -- community input and priority given to projects that can be taken on soon after they are identified.
The council previously selected the firm of Kimley-Horn to guide the study. On Tuesday, consultant Tony Allender, who had been on the selection committee that recommended the Fort Worth planners, announced the company has added a "community engagement firm" to solicit public input into the plan.
"So, they are coming in and doing some extensive community engagement," Allender said. "(The plan) is intended to bring out projects that we will turn around and do."
The extensive map for the city's future is costing nearly $240,000, a cost being split into two budget cycles.
No projects have been identified in the plan's infancy, but discussions leading to the plan included developing a Capital Improvement Plan for large expenditures coming down the pike, a Land Use Map to guide zoning decisions, planning for park improvements and future sites and other paraphernalia cities need.
Mark Bowers of Kimley-Horn, who was introduced by Anders as "your point man" for the study, said community engagement will include a website, likely linked off the city's site.
"And it will be an opportunity for the community to begin with engagement, hopefully in a few weeks," he said. "Look for it six to eight weeks into the process."
Allender added plans to place QR codes in public spaces. Anyone with a smartphone could scan it with their camera function.
"And it will take them right to the website," he said.
Allender said Hawes Hill wrote the request for proposals for the plan to be finished within 10 months, but he asked for a full year to give it wiggle room.
"I'm excited to get started," Mayor Regan Johnson said. "We've been talking about this for a long time."
The council on Tuesday also accepted the gift of a building and 26 acres on SW 25th Street informally known as the Old Gas Plant.
"Our intention is to relocate all of our public works elements down to this one location," City Manager Dean Sullivan said, after explaining that Devon Gas Services was offering the property and building it no longer uses.
The city will pay $12,782 closing cost for what Sullivan described as "a million dollar piece of property."
He also said environmental studies have been completed, including asbestos abatement and verification that underground fuel storage tanks had been removed in past years.
He said an architect and engineer will study the property, and theat the department can consolidate from several offices scattered about the city in "probably about a year."
Ward 2 Councilman Carlos Maldonado, who works at Palo Pinto County Abstract, abstained from the vote.
"I started working on this property before I took office," he told the council.
The council on Tuesday also
• Replatted several lots in the southeastern neighborhood known as the Chapman Addition to allow homebuilding there.
"They build houses with garages, which pleases me," said Economic Development Corp. Director David Hawes, who has been critical of the number of covered carports in town.
• Paid a $594,000 bill to Excel 4 Construction for downtown water and sewer line improvements under a contract the city entered in October 2021. The bill was reviewed by the city's engineering consultants and recommended for payment under the consent agenda.
• Honored Clark Gregg, assistant chief of the Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department, for 45 years of service to the city, including a dozen years as an EMT. The volunteer department falls under the auspices of the city Fire/EMS department.
He was presented with a resolution honoring his service to the city since 1977 from Texas Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford, and a Lone Star flag that had been raised above the state capitol
Gregg was accompanied at the brief ceremony at the meeting's start by his wife of 52 years, Linda.
"Let's go home and eat," he told her as the couple left council chambers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.