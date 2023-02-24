MINERAL WELLS — Street work has reached a halfway point, Bell Helicopter is still eyeing the airport and Mineral Wells’ new trash collector reports competitors are horning in on its exclusive contract.
Those were items touched on Tuesday as Mineral Wells City Manager Dean Sullivan, staff and consultants walked city council members through an exhaustive overview.
Before a closed session that resulted in no action, the public portion of the meeting concluded with council approval of a contract with one of the seven wholesale water providers that buy from Lake Palo Pinto.
Palo Pinto Water Supply Corp. Manager Ray Patterson previously said he would recommend his board adopt a contract offered by the city, which operates Lake Palo Pinto.
The contract is for 30 years with a 10-year extension option.
The same could not be said for many of the other six wholesale water providers to faucets in Palo Pinto and Parker counties.
They have a Wednesday deadline to agree to the template contract the city offered.
“That deal’s gone once it’s March the first,” Sullivan said, but he indicated the deadline will open a new round of negotiations.
Those talks with the wholesalers stalled in August.
“They are all claiming we are going to cut them off,” Sullivan said. “But that’s not true.”
At least one of the wholesalers, Parker County Special Utility District, has a standing contract that has not expired.
Tuesday’s council update spanned progress with ongoing street repairs, spending as the midway point of the fiscal year nears and expansion of a pedestrian zone across North Oak Avenue.
The council earlier this month set consultants Gauge Engineering on design work creating a pedestrian friendly neighborhood on downtown’s northwest corner.
The job is the first task handed to the firm under the city’s 20-year comprehensive plan, and the council expanded it beyond its original eight blocks on Tuesday.
The pedestrian neighborhood now will cross Oak Avenue, which is U.S. 281. Mayor Regan Johnson, who also sits on the board overseeing the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 2 that includes the affected area, said crossing the highway will be a “pedestrian hurdle” but supported inclusion of Northeast First Street in designs.
The expansion boosted the cost for design work from $189,600 to $245,400.
“All (design) cost will be borne by the reinvestment zone,” engineer Tony Allender told the council, which gave unanimous assent.
Street work in one of two groups, Parkhill Engineering consultant Landon Allen reported, was on target to wrap this past week.
Group A work consists of several blocks each on Northwest Fifth Avenue, Northwest 13th and 15th streets, Northeast 10th Street, Southwest 15th Street and Southwest Fourth Avenue.
“And they’ll be shifting to Group B,” Allen said, adding concrete form work already had begun there.
Group B consists of Southwest 15th Street, Southwest Fourth Avenue (two sites), Northwest Fifth Avenue, Northwest 13th Street, Northwest 15th Street and Northeast Tenth Street.
Allen also reported progress on extending a water line west of town along U.S. 180. A 12-inch pipe has reached about 1,500 feet in the past two months with four months remaining on the project timeline, he said.
That project could be seen reaching the Palo Pinto General Hospital complex last week.
Allen finally reported the council will see a master design, for converting the former Devon natural gas plant to a single home for the scattered public works department, by March or April.
Tuesday also brought a plea from the city’s trash collector to protect franchise fee revenue lost to competitors.
Frontier Waste Solutions North Texas District Manager Grant Gregg began his presentation praising the success of the year-old contract.
The company’s Track EZ complaint monitoring system had registered 1,800 customer calls about missed pickups, moves and other concerns, but Gregg said 903 of those were within the first three months of the new contract.
“So, just over half of the entries, questions, concerns happened over the first three months,” he said. “And that number has drastically gone down.”
That included 89 calls for missed pickups the first three months plummeting to 15.
Gregg then turned to the commercial side of the contract, larger rolloff bins. The company has exclusive rights to that business under the contract.
The contract element also is linked to a new franchise fee the city collects from the trash hauler. That revenue feeds the city’s street repair budget.
Gregg said 23 competitors’ bins had been counted last May, which he said translates to an annual loss in franchise fees of $80,000 to $150,000.
It also amounts to the carrier losing $172,000 in revenue, he added.
“I don’t expect a resolution tonight,” he said. “It’s just something I wanted to throw out.”
Prompted by Place 2 Councilman Glenn Mitchell, Gregg said the company has been informing competitors that it has an exclusive contract and sent certified letters if that fails.
They back off, he said, but soon “slide back in.”
Place 1 Councilman Brian Shoemaker asked Gregg whether other customer cities impose fines on the carriers or their customers for violating the exclusivity clause. Gregg replied he’s seen both methods used.
He next told Shoemaker that a supervisor patrols the streets daily noting the lost business.
“There’s money on the table for all of us,” he said. “There’s opportunity to fix roads and generate more money for the city. That’s what we’re up here for.”
Finance Director Jason Breisch said the burden to track the presence of competitors is on Frontier.
“And this is something city staff needs to dig deeper on,” he added.
The council earlier this month agreed to let Frontier increase residential rates 7.63 percent, to $21.53 monthly. The council on Tuesday formalized that in an ordinance which will take effect on Wednesday.
During a mid-year budget overview, Breisch reported general fund revenues are ahead of schedule.
“And sales taxes appear to be, despite the economy, appear to be on the incline,” Breisch said.
New Parks and Recreation Director Carrie Stevenson reported that clumping in sand filters at the Aquatic Center does not significantly affect water quality.
“Because there’s not sand all over the pool,” she said. “And it’s clear water.”
Sullivan also reported that state-ordered rehabilitation of a chemical transfer building at the water treatment plant is underway.
Sullivan told the council all T-hangars at Mineral Wells Regional Airport are under contract, and that a major business prospect remains in Airport Manager Haley Cuevas’ sights.
“As far as Bell (Helicopter) ... right now, they still say they are coming,” he said.
Tuesday’s session was gaveled in by Mineral Wells High School senior Payton Light, son of Suzanne and Reedel Light.
