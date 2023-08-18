MINERAL WELLS — A large group of residents paid a rare visit to a Mineral Wells city council meeting Tuesday to question the expense of building a new lake.
The meeting came as the city steps ever closer to building Turkey Peak Reservoir to more than double its water supply as annual droughts persist.
This year’s version is on the cusp of Stage 3 restrictions, which mirror Stage 2 in banning all outdoor water use except for animals. Stage 3 adds dependence on reverse osmosis units, to remove brine from salty Brazos River water the water district that owns Lake Palo Pinto recently secured.
A challenge there is the city has no reverse osmosis units. Those cost some $9 million but can be leased for $900,000 to $1 million monthly.
During Stage 3, car washes must submit a plan showing how they will operate on at 30-percent reuse water, which is good for watering vegetation but isn’t potable.
Action during Tuesday’s session addressed several lynchpins to the city’s attack on drought. Residents attending the meeting, however, were skeptical.
“It is time to speak,” resident Denise Aparicio said during public comments at the meeting’s outset. “Raising taxes on a mostly poverty-stricken community is certainly not the answer.”
Building the new lake will not affect property taxes, but it is projected to raise monthly water bills from $55.37 now to $187.31 by 2028.
That’s where rates are heading, according to consulting engineers, to pay off revenue bonds the council is considering borrowing to build the lake.
The lake, today, is projected to cost $200 million. The city also is poised to spend another $87 million on infrastructure topped by replacing its 60-year-old Hilltop Water Treatment plant.
“This is a huge gamble for the reservoir,” resident Dave Jones said.
But the project manager for the lake told the council later it’s a sure bet the $200 million price tag will continue to rise along with its necessity.
Turkey Peak Reservoir is a recommended strategy in the state’s 50-year water strategy for the Brazos River Basin.
“There were a lot of things that were in your favor for Turkey Peak,” Project Manager Corey Shockley said. “If you don’t do this now then it only gets harder.”
The lake is fully permitted, a tall hurdle that was crossed a decade or more ago. Land is 93 percent secured in the lake footprint with negotiations underway for the so-called mitigation land to satisfy environmental rules about flooding what’s now a tree-covered creek bottom below Ward Mountain.
“Everything is on track,” Shockley said, urging lake planners to communicate with the public. “Everything is in progress. ... We want to schedule the path forward. Let them know it’s coming.”
The council on Tuesday also hired a company to delve how much water the city looses within its own system. City Manager Dean Sullivan and others cited city data showing water loss took a sharp upturn in 2021.
“These anomalies in the water loss started with Winter Storm Uri,” Sullivan said, speculating there could be underground leakage. “There’s something going on, and two paid engineers and one independent one said, ‘You’ve got some issues here.’”
The council eventually hired Garver Engineering to study the city’s data in search of an answer to water loss. The contract is not to exceed $57,000.
Tina Hanson, team leader for the Garver group, said the study will take about four months.
It was not clear whether Hanson adequately answered a key question from Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Watson, who was the sole dissenting vote on the hire.
“Do we have actual, physical water loss?” Watson asked Hanson. “Or do we have a disconnect with the reporting?”
Hanson replied that was why the engineers wanted to look at the city’s data. She added it will be clear whether there is actual water loss or bad record keeping.
In later water-related action, the council limited a budgeting maneuver that’s common in Texas cities but has been a drain on the water fund.
Cities routinely transfer annual amounts from so-called enterprise funds such as water and trash collection accounts, to the general fund that pays for daily operations.
The city has moved $1.88 million from the water fund to the general fund since 2008. Council members on Tuesday cancelled $472,000 of that interfund transfer.
Finally, at Sullivan’s recommendation, part of that $87 million investment that’s not water-focused was moved to the back of the line.
The city hopes to consolidate its scattered public works department, now in several sites along South Oak Avenue, to a renovated gas plant that was donated to the city.
That cost is about $10 million, which Sullivan pointed out is equal to 10 months of the reverse osmosis expense that looms.
“That (public works project) goes to the end of the list,” Sullivan said. “And at the end, if we can fund it we will.”
