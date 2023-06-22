MINERAL WELLS -- Council members are grappling with huge water planning costs and how to keep ambulances running in town, in early stages of budget-writing for fiscal 2024.
Writing a spending plan for next year has of course entailed typical budget requests from department heads.
The Parks and Recreation Department is asking for a new truck. The airport needs a new courtesy vehicle and a full-time equipment maintenance worker.
Public works is hoping to replace a 2008 half-ton truck and a 2010 Ford Explorer.
Public works also is earmarked for a long-term goal to convert a donated old natural gas plant into a single campus headquarters. The council is looking for a second engineers' estimate on that plan after an estimate for just designing the campus seemed high.
The complex would consolidate five scattered offices into one site in the city's southeast quadrant.
City Manager Dean Sullivan has laid out two versions of the city's large capital improvement aspirations.
The first would replace the 70-year-old water treatment plant, which is under state sanction for operating at about 70 percent capacity; build a new lift station to help with that capacity; consolidate public works onto a single campus; and build a wastewater reuse unit to be used in construction or golf course watering and preserve potable water supplies.
The second scenario is all of that plus moving forward with the Turkey Peak Reservoir project. A dam for the new lake, immediately south of Lake Palo Pinto, is estimated at $170 million to $200 million.
"It is designed, it's ready to go," Sullivan said of the lake project. "There's money that's been spent by the citizens of this town."
Council members also are looking at what costs of the lake could do to monthly water bills residents face.
Sullivan is not releasing those estimates publicly, citing propriety of consultants' work, and he was careful Tuesday to tell council members to look at them but not discuss them in open session -- yet.
The consulting engineers, Sullivan told the council, will formally present those rate projections on July 18.
But the staffing hurdle at the Fire/EMS department drew the most discussion Tuesday, as the option of dropping the city's ambulance service arose a second time.
"Knowing there's a solution is what's going to help our employees," Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn told council members, in a rare upbeat note during a budget presentation packed with challenging numbers.
Those numbers were led by call volume, which for fires and ambulance service combined for 2,829 runs in 2019 and 3,899 in 2022. That's nearly a 38 percent increase.
The city EMS is supplemented by Sacred Cross EMS, which is contracted to the countywide Emergency Services District No. 1. Sacred Cross has made 57 runs inside the city so far this year.
Dunn said ambulance calls represent 72 percent of the department's runs.
It might be too many to handle, and council members for the second straight meeting vowed to seek resources from neighboring entities.
The county, the countywide Emergency Services District No. 1 and Palo Pinto General Hospital can expect their phones to ring.
"The short-term solution is so many meetings need to happen immediately with the county and ESD," Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light said. "The way to make your department successful is to be one paramedic with a paramedic engine."
Light, a former fire/EMS officer for the city, was describing the protocol of keeping a paramedic on a fire truck. That would be an option, he said, if the city were to get out of the ambulance business.
"But I think the long-term plan is we cannot provide EMS in Mineral Wells much longer," Light said.
Options discussed Tuesday included folding the local EMS department and leasing its equipment and bays to another entity.
Another would be to invite Sacred Cross EMS to station one ambulance in Mineral Wells to put a dent into the local call volume.
"The best way to look at it right now is a combination of both," Ward 2 Councilman Carlos Maldonado said. "I'm looking for solutions today to maintain what we have and retain our current firefighters. ... I don't think getting away from EMS is the answer today."
Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Watson shared her bottom line.
"Who do we want to be responsible for someone who's choking in Mineral Wells?" she asked.
Earlier, Dunn laid out a timeline for privatizing the city ambulance service. He estimated a six-month request for proposals leading to hiring an outfit by October 2024, one budget year away.
Such options will be topics when Mayor Regan Johnson and City Manager Dean Sullivan set up the meetings with the county, hospital and service district that Light referenced.
"They've been good partners," Sullivan said of the other entities. "And they just have to understand our situation. ... This will require the seven of you, and it will require the (county) commissioners and county judge. And we just need to push it."
Dunn pointed to a screen showing a dozen comparably sized Texas cities with similar EMS and fire call volumes. The annual numbers ranged from 3,098 in Ennis to 4,233 in Keller.
Daily staffing ranged from 10 in Stephenville to 27 in Coppell -- except for Mineral Wells' daily staffing at nine.
"And 74 percent of the year we're down to eight," Deputy Chief Dusty Benthall said. "Because guys have vacations."
Dunn noted Mineral Wells was the only department on his list with single-digit staffing.
"And I believe the third highest (call volume) on that list. Fourth?" he said.
Fourth highest, at 3,899.
"What makes our staff feel so bad is people waiting 20 minutes for an ambulance," Dunn said. "It's really one call at a time right now."
In trying to build the force the past several budget cycles, Dunn and Benthall have cited a National Fire Protection Association standard of 12 on a shift.
"It wouldn't be something we'd do all at once," Benthall said, adding that too many new people at once would create a training bottleneck, anyway.
Meanwhile, Benthall said medical professionals have left the field in droves since COVID-19.
"There's 120 fire departments in the state of Texas hiring right now," the deputy chief said, adding that 30 departments typically had vacancies when he started 15 years ago.
"We've got to find a way to make ourselves stand out," he said.
Staffing further erodes when ambulances are needed with a fire truck, he said. That's because EMS runs pull two firefighters off that duty.
There were 690 of those overlapping calls last year, Benthall said.
"Those were instances we were down at least two people," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.