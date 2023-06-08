MINERAL WELLS -- Parks will close at 10 p.m. in Mineral Wells after the council OK'd a first-ever set of rules for city parks.
The parks ordinance also bans fires, firearms, alcohol and glass containers in city parks.
The ordinance will take effect following legal newspaper posting requirements after Tuesday's council approval.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Carrie Stevenson also said the nonprofit board governing Texas Frontier Trails in the north part of the city approved a similar set of rules, which will be enforced by police.
The ordinance won the council's unanimous nod after Mayor Regan Johnson asked Stevenson if the closing time could affect nighttime sports in West City Park.
"I know, in the summertime, a lot of kids play sand volleyball out at West City Park," Johnson said.
Stevenson said she'd asked the informal group of ballers, who include pickup basketball players, who told her they wrap up around 9:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
In addition to the above bans, the new rules restrict motorized vehicles to designated roads and set a 15mph speed limit.
The parks will open at 6 a.m. daily.
The new rules also forbid vehicles, trailers, campers and other vehicles from remaining in parks overnight.
Horseback riding will require written consent.
The alcohol ban can be lifted for permitted special events with prior approval. And alcohol sales will be allowed only with proof of a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission permit or license.
Commercial signs also are forbidden, but temporary signs directing people to birthday parties or reunion will be allowed with prior written consent.
The council on Tuesday also heard hopeful news in its quest for a fire/police headquarters.
The home for those departments and the city ambulance service is now in three buildings. The arrangement scatters police investigation, dispatch, patrol departments and rest rooms.
Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn said the U.S. Department of Agriculture has a COVID-era program that supplies grants for public safety buildings, supplemented by a local 35 percent match of construction costs, or low-interest 40-year loans.
The 35 percent city match to U.S.D.A.'s Rural Development Community Facilities program would be an estimated $7 million.
"We'll probably stay in that $20 million range" for the whole project, Dunn told the council.
The city previously started to apply to the federal program but stalled. Dunn said officials with the program have told him few entities are applying now.
"So there's a lot of money on the table," he said.
Tuesday's action was simply to designate City Manager Dean Sullivan as signatory on the grant's pre-application.
