MINERAL WELLS — City council members were unanimous Tuesday evening in setting a 58.4-cent proposed tax rate that property owners will see on tax bills going out this fall.
Carried to its last decimal, the 0.5841398 levy per $100 in property value is about 10 cents lower than this past year’s rate but will raise revenues equal to the 2020-21 rate. That’s owing to significantly higher local property values set by the Palo Pinto Appraisal District.
City Manager Dean Sullivan had recommended the so-called no new revenue rate under guidance in new Texas Tax Code language.
