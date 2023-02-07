MINERAL WELLS — City council members will weigh a rate hike for residential trash pickup during a 6 p.m. session Tuesday.
Frontier Waste Solutions has served Mineral Wells for a year, and while the change from longtime provider, Waste Connections, started out rocky, city officials say things smoothed out and residents appear to have embraced the new trash carrier.
“Frontier has done a tremendous job in providing municipal solid waste collection for the City of Mineral Wells,” Finance Director Jason Breisch said Monday. “It has adhered to the terms of its contract and overall, we are well-pleased with the results.”
Breisch was handed the lead at city hall in the lead-up to an after the council inked with Frontier on Jan. 18, 2022. He and city hall staff fielded an avalanche of calls initially, which is not uncommon for a new city service.
“Initially, City staff received dozens of calls/emails a day with questions about the new service: what days are pickup? What is bulky waste? Etc.,” Breisch wrote in an email to the Weatherford Democrat. “Change is at times difficult. Communication is key with new service and City staff and Frontier have worked diligently together to ensure our citizens are knowledgeable about the ins and outs of the service.”
Frontier is seeking a 7.63 percent hike in monthly pickup, which would add $1.53 to the $20 residential charge. The new rate would take effect on March 1.
It’s contract with the city allows an annual rate adjustment, and this is the first date the company can make the request. The contract also ties any rate amendments to the consumer price index.
Breisch said he and staff continue to field calls from residents as matters arise.
“Is Frontier perfect? No,” he wrote. “Will it ever be? No. There continue to be random missed pickups, etc.; however, Frontier is only a phone call away. I encourage any stakeholder who is having difficulties with their service to contact Frontier so it may get resolved in a timely manner. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Frontier in the future.”
The company is the city’s sole solid waste collector under the city agreement. Businesses and other commercial trash customers are negotiated separately.
Tuesday’s meeting is in the city hall annex, entered from 115 SW First St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.