MW council, two other panels outline guide to 2050

MINERAL WELLS — Three city panels brainstormed their way through two exercises Thursday for consultants guiding a map to 2050 for Crazy Town.
Working at four tables, city council members, the city’s planning and zoning commission and panelists on the volunteer Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee put together two draft documents -- a vision statement describing the plan’s end goal and a future development plan mapping where homes, parks, commercial developments, other elements, should be found on the city’s future landscape.
“We’ll scan them and then overlay the ideas from all the tables, so we can see what’s common,” Kimley-Horn Planner of Urban Design Mark Bowers told the 22 participants at the joint meeting in the Fire/EMS Department’s Steve Perdue Memorial Training Center on South Oak Avenue.
Bowers said the plan is in its ‘‘strategic direction phase,” and that public input will still be gathered in coming weeks on a survey at imaginemineralwells.com
City Manager Dean Sullivan has emphasized the public’s role is critical to the plan.
Residents and visitors already have been asked their two cents at a public kickoff event in September and at the Crazy Water Festival and Spooky Wells Halloween events in October.
“We’ve just begun to get feedback from folks in the community,” Bowers said, describing the key goal that, “ …when folks look at this plan, they point to it and say, ‘That’s my plan’ … and not some consultant’s ideas.”
Bowers said those public-event interviews, which awarded differing weight to residents and out-of-town visitors, revealed the most interest in development of Mineral Wells Regional Airport and the city’s downtown.
He said the next steps will be interviews with stakeholders including business owners, airport users, commercial and housing developers and others. He indicated existing reports also will be pulled off the shelf and dovetailed into the final product.
He also said the public survey will wrap up soon. A community event to unveil the plan will be set in February or March 2023.
In discussing a vision statement -- essentially a description of Mineral Wells’ niche among places people can live or visit -- each of the four tables did produce overlapping themes.
“Enjoying and preserving our natural resources,” at one table, was amended by further discussion in the 20-minute drill to the present tense -- “Enjoy and preserve…”
“Mineral Wells is the destination community that promotes history, wellness and quality of life,” that table’s statement added.
Safe, fun, unique, hospitality, natural resources -- all were often overlapping descriptors in the four vision statements.
The vision statement, Bowers said, is the starting line for the eventual plan. The next step is to accommodate growth -- where parks, homes, businesses and other city elements should go.
Bowers then directed the participants to large city maps on each table, tasking them to place color-coded stickers designating where large and compact residential homes should go, neighborhood commercial development, (such as banks, grocery stores, other retail), and commercial/industrial /warehouse sites.
“Everybody has driven by a spot and said, ‘That would be a great spot for X, Y or Z,’ “ Bowers said, before the stickers began leaving their sheets for specific sites on the maps.
“We wanted to see a lot of mixed commercial/residential,” Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light said, in reporting his table’s conclusions. “It looks like we’re going to have a lot of residential development, so we definitely want to see the neighborhood stores.”
That was a theme for at least one other table.
“If you did residential here,” Councilman Brian Shoemaker said, pointing near Walmart and the high school, “you could have neighborhood commercial on the front end.”
Kyle Kelley, working at another table, indicated growth that’s already happening on the city’s western edges.
“There’s a lot of homes out there that have to get downtown or to the east side of town for restaurants and stuff, he said, predicting more residential development as 2050 nears.
Bowers wrapped up the two-hour work session by describing the consultants’ next task to identify both common themes and unique contributions to the four land use map versions.
“These types of discussions are very helpful to us,” he said, again using the word, overlap. “If there are trends that are different, we can create different scenarios.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.