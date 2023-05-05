MINERAL WELLS — City council members hope a $49,000 emergency expense will buy enough water to keep the pools at West City Park open through July.
“We’re going to make it last until it won’t,” City Manager Dean Sullivan said of keeping the million-gallon pool system running during the Stage II drought. “And then we’ll stop, we’ll shut it down. ... I can’t make any promises. I can tell you we’ll do our best.”
Sullivan and the council were responding to Parks and Recreation Superintendent Carrie Stevenson’s recommendation to hire water haulers to keep the pools filled.
Stevenson said the adult and children’s pools at West City Park have averaged 3,000 to 5,000 gallons of water lost each day, from evaporation and swimmers getting in and out of the pools, for the past five years.
She also said about 5,000 people use the pools each month of the season that opens on Memorial Day weekend.
Stevenson said 1,500 typically enroll in water aerobics, 259 children are expected for swimming lessons and the 55-member Water Moccasins competitive swim team rely on the adult pool.
Stevenson said she had priced water haulers, who gave her loose estimates of $650 for 5,500-gallon loads and $1,600 for 6,500 gallons.
She later said she has reached out to 11 water haulers, with the challenge being obtaining commitments to deliver on a regular basis.
“I’m waiting on several of them call me back,” she said Thursday.
The unusual action is especially needed this summer, Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Watson said, because residents already are forbidden from filling their own pools under the drought contingency plan that began April 1.
“If everybody can’t fill their pools up at home, we’ll see a lot of visitors,” she said.
Place 1 Councilman Brian Shoemaker indicated the council had little choice.
“In my opinion, we need to purchase, for $48,000, what we need to keep it going through July,” he said. “The pool loses money every year. It’s a service to the community. It operates in the red.”
Ward 4 Councilman Doyle Light agreed.
“There’s not a lot of things for our youth to do in this community,” he said. “School will be out, and everybody will be hot.”
Shoemaker said the pool budget is around $400,000 total, to hire lifeguards, buy chlorine and other maintenance.
Keeping the pools open through July would get the Moccasins past state meets occurring July 27-30. Stevenson said pool attendance traditionally drops off in August as its water temperature climbs with the air temps and parents prepare for the school year, which this year begins on Aug. 7.
Sullivan said a city well that had been investigated as a solution for the pools turned out to not be an option — at least, not this year.
“Nobody knew it wasn’t permitted,” he said. “Nobody knew.”
He said he’d been advised by attorneys with water expertise that permitting the well will require testing for coliform bacteria and a chemical analysis.
Coliform bacteria are found in soil and water, but also in human and animal waste. Some strains of Escherichia coli, or E. coli, are harmful to humans.
That testing, plus disinfecting the well infrastructure, will take about 160 days, Sullivan said, vowing to address the well’s challenges.
“I will not fail to get that well permitted for a number of reasons,” he said.
He said the city will fund the water hauling from a contingency account that holds about $180,000.
The $49,000 water hauling expense is capped at that benchmark, on the motion by Watson, seconded by Place 2 Councilman Glenn Mitchell and passed unanimously as a group of swimmers in the gallery applauded.
The pools were just one matter decided Tuesday soaked in water.
The council also approved two contracts with area water wholesalers in Sullivan’s ongoing quest to lock down the city’s commitments from Lake Palo Pinto, which also supplies water to the faucets of Mineral Wells residents.
The first, a 30-year agreement with North Rural Water Supply Corp., sets a maximum monthly supply of slightly more than 13 million gallons and a maximum per day of 648,000 gallons.
The contract includes a 10-year extension.
Sullivan said those amounts represent “a pretty significant cut” from the water capacities in the previous contract, which was set to expire at the end of this month.
The second agreement was with the a wholesaler that had been placed on a 12-month termination notice.
Sturdivant-Progress Water Supply Corp. has not had a signed agreement with the city since 2004.
That was the year an agreement reached in 1964, the year Lake Palo Pinto opened, hit its 40-year expiration date.
“Sturdivant-Progress was the first customer to the table,” Sullivan said. “There was nothing defined (in the original agreement) — no maximums whatever, and that was a 40-year agreement.”
Like the city, Sturdivant is under a Notice of Violation from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The city’s NOV arises from its 11.2 million gallons per day commitment to its residents and the seven wholesalers, versus the Hilltop Water Treatment Plant’s capacity which the state rates at 7.9 mgd.
“And we have every intention of constructing a new water treatment plant,” Sullivan said, after noting Sturdivant’s NOV is from its lack of a contract with its supplier, the city.
The contract on the table Tuesday still needed five “legal clarifications,” Sullivan said, recommending the council approve it pending final negotiations he and Mayor Regan Johnson will undertake with the wholesaler.
Johnson was authorized to sign the final document.
Also a 30-year deal with a 10-year extension, the Sturdivant-Progress contract supplies slightly more than a maximum 8.3 million gallons monthly and 409,752 maximum gallons daily.
Also Tuesday, the council tabled a decision on which of two banks will be the city’s depository after the contract with First Financial Bank expires at the end of June.
At stake was a two-year contract, with three one-year extensions, for either First Financial or First National Bank of Albany/Breckenridge.
“We’re looking at two proposals here,” Shoemaker said. “One of them is clearly better. Why are we jumping through hoops?”
Shoemaker, who was in his final meeting after declining to seek reelection, was not alone in observing significant differences between the First National bid and that of the city’s longtime depository, First Financial.
One difference was in the five-year investment incomes each bank projected the city will earn. Those were $1.4 million from First Financial and $1.65 million from Breckenridge.
“I don’t want to waste a quarter-million dollars,” Light said.
A side-by-side analysis by Valley View Consulting also revealed First National offered a 4.55 percent cap on its interest rate, contrasting with First Financial’s 3.95 percent cap.
Interest rates banks offer fluctuate with the market, so the higher cap is superior only if market rate rises.
Ward 2 Councilman Carlos Maldonado asked First Financial CEO Justin Hooper what the rate was that day. It was 4.308 percent, Hooper replied.
First Financial has long been considered the council’s local bank, based on comments many members have made in the past couple of years.
Shoemaker noted the other financial institution’s local presence since opening a branch last September.
“They are local now, too,” he said, referring to First National’s interim home on Hudson Street not far from city hall. “And they’ve supported the Crazy Water Hotel (renovation financing), and they are one of the bigger winners in that.”
Lindsey Hurd, vice president of marketing and development for First National, said Thursday the bank plans to expand its local footprint in Mineral Wells.
“We’ll have a permanent space there eventually,” she said, adding a site has been secured for that.
Shoemaker emphasized he is not critical of First Financial.
“Most of my banking is with First Financial,” he said. “It makes no sense, to me, to go with First Financial in this situation.”
Discussion included costs to the city to transition to a new depository bank, which will eat a lot of city staff time just as it will be taxed by the annual budget-writing season.
“I think, with $250,000 (income difference), there’s enough money to make the transition,” Maldonado said. “The proposals are — clearly, one’s much better than the other.”
During eventual discussion of postponing the decision, Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Watson asked City Attorney Eileen Hayman’s input. The attorney said the council was free to “research more.”
That prompted Hooper with First Financial to say, “We’re happy to work through whatever’s necessary to do that.”
Minutes later, the council voted 6-1 to table the decision, with Shoemaker dissenting.
