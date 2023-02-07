MINERAL WELLS -- An educator tasked with a bilingual program that was on its last waiver is one of eight Leaders to Learn From in the February edition of national EducationWeek magazine.
Natalie Griffin took over Mineral Wells ISD's bilingual education program, as executive director of special programs, midway through the 2016-17 school year. Before that, she was an elementary campus principal for the district.
At the time, the 4A district was exhausting its last state waiver from a mandate to provide one bilingual teacher for every 20 students from the same language background.
Griffin has lifted the bilingual staff from five to 12. The Mineral Wells native even convinced four of her peers who were working elsewhere to return to Mineral Wells ISD.
Under her guidance, the bilingual program shifted from a three-year curriculum to five to seven years. The longer program lets students learn in their native language while becoming proficient in English, which helped boost a 10-point increase in the number of English learners achieving grade-level benchmarks.
"When they keep learning in their native language, they can better learn in a second language, too," Griffin is quoted in a profile the magazine published.
Superintendent John Kuhn also is quoted, contrasting Griffin's program with the challenged one she took over.
"For so long, we weren't doing enough for our bilingual students," he said. "This may be the first time in our district's history we're doing right by these students."
English learners comprise 16 percent of the Rams' 3,000 student population, according to the article.
