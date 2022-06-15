MINERAL WELLS — A Mineral Wells man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after his vehicle hit an ambulance.
Dispatch received a call around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday reporting an accident with an overturned vehicle off E. U.S. Highway 180 near Mesquite Pit.
"On arrival, officers discovered a Careflight transport ambulance, parked on the shoulder of the roadway, and a blue Hyundai passenger vehicle, which was located off of the roadway in a drainage ditch," MWPD Chief Dean Sullivan said. "Witnesses at the scene had detained the driver of the passenger vehicle, who appeared to be intoxicated, prior to police arriving on scene. Officers learned the Hyundai passenger vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed prior to colliding with the back of the ambulance, and then rolling over as a result of the crash."
Police identified the driver of the Hyundai as Tavis Acuff, 24. No patient was onboard the ambulance at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.
